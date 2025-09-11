Home / Sports / Football News / Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ruiz's record for most goals in FIFA WC qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ruiz's record for most goals in FIFA WC qualifiers

Ronaldo's strike also helped his side overturn an early deficit before João Cancelo's late winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory

Ronaldo
Ronaldo
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo once again etched his name into football history on Tuesday night, equalling the long-standing record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Portugal captain, now 40, netted his 39th goal in the competition with a calmly converted penalty in Budapest against Hungary, drawing level with Guatemala’s legendary forward Carlos Ruiz.
 
Ronaldo’s strike also helped his side overturn an early deficit before João Cancelo’s late winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory. With two wins from two away games, Portugal sit firmly on top of Group F in the race for the 2026 World Cup. 

Full list of players with most goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Rank Player Country Goals
1 Carlos Ruiz Guatemala 39
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 39
3 Lionel Messi Argentina 36
4 Ali Daei Iran 35
5 Robert Lewandowski Poland 32

Portugal Dig Deep in Budapest

Hungary stunned the visitors in the 21st minute when Barnabás Varga connected with Zsolt Nagy’s pinpoint cross, his header striking the upright before finding the net. Portugal, however, restored parity fifteen minutes later as Bernardo Silva pounced from close range to slot home.
 
The momentum swung in Portugal’s favour shortly before the interval. A Ronaldo flick-on struck Varga’s arm inside the penalty area, giving the veteran forward the opportunity to make history. He sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo Matches Ruiz’s Milestone

That penalty made Ronaldo the joint-highest scorer in World Cup qualifying history with 39 goals, equalling the tally of Guatemalan icon Carlos Ruiz, who reached the mark in just 47 matches. Ronaldo, playing his 223rd international game, also extended his all-time record to 141 goals for Portugal. Behind the pair sits Lionel Messi on 36 goals, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the race among football’s modern greats.

Late Drama Secures Portuguese Win

Hungary, who had drawn 2-2 against Ireland days earlier, nearly repeated the trick. Varga struck again with six minutes left, levelling the match at 2-2. The home crowd sensed an upset, but Portugal responded almost immediately. Cancelo latched onto a Bernardo Silva pass and unleashed a first-time strike from distance to restore the visitors’ advantage in the 86th minute. The goal ensured Portugal walked away with maximum points.

Silva Praises Team Spirit

Reflecting after the match, Bernardo Silva said the team demonstrated resilience, pointing out that they had previously come back in difficult matches against Germany and Spain. He added that conceding so late could have deflated them, but instead they showed belief and found the winner.

Topics :Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national football teamFIFA World Cup

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

