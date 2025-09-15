WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores stunning 25-yard goal in Legends Icons match

Wayne Rooney reminded football fans of his legendary prowess with a thunderous long-range goal in the Nexon Icons Match held in Seoul, South Korea. The Manchester United and England great, known for his explosive finishing and creative brilliance, once again demonstrated that class truly is permanent—even years after hanging up his boots.

Rooney, now 39 and retired since 2021, featured in the star-studded exhibition game that brought together global football icons. The format pitted attacking legends, dubbed FC Spear, against defensive giants under the banner of Shield United. While the match was lighthearted and filled with nostalgia, Rooney’s strike added genuine quality to the spectacle.

The iconic moment came midway through the first half. Shield United failed to properly clear a cross, and the ball fell perfectly to Rooney around 25 yards from goal. Without hesitation, he unleashed a first-time curling effort that flew past former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and nestled into the bottom corner. The crowd erupted, many in disbelief that the veteran forward could still deliver a goal of such high calibre. ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ruiz's record for most goals in FIFA WC qualifiers Although FC Spear ultimately lost the match 2-1, with goals from Maicon and Jooho Park sealing the win for Shield United, it was Rooney’s goal that stole the spotlight. The moment evoked memories of his prime days, especially the iconic overhead kick against Manchester City in the Premier League, a goal still etched into football folklore.