UEFA Champions League highlights: Bayern, Real suffer shock away defeats





Bayern stunned by Aston Villa Matchweek 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 ended with a lot of drama, as defending champions Real Madrid and Bayern Munich suffered shock defeats away from home against LOSC and Aston Villa, respectively. It was Liverpool who continued their winning run at home against Italian side Bologna.

Bayern Munich travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, who are known to be giant killers in the Premier League as well. Unai Emery's side presented a difficult challenge for the Bavarians, who couldn't get past keeper Emiliano Martinez on the night. It was Jhon Duran who scored the winner with almost 10 minutes left to play, giving his side and the home fans a memorable UCL night to cherish forever. Villa now have 2 wins in as many games in what is a dream start for the English outfit.



Defending champions handed away defeat Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Defending champions Real Madrid also faced an upset away from home when they locked horns with French side LOSC. With Kylian Mbappe starting from the bench, Real preferred Vinicius Jr and Endrick up front on the night.

Despite having more possession of the ball, it was the French side who got the breakthrough right before the half-time whistle, as they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Camavinga inside the box.

Jonathan David stepped up and converted the penalty to give his side the lead at the break. Real Madrid couldn't find the back of the net in the 2nd half, despite Mbappe coming on for a cameo, as Los Blancos saw their 36-game unbeaten run end on the night.



Liverpool register 2nd win

Arne Slot's Liverpool also got their second win of the tournament as they went past Bologna at Anfield with a 2-0 scoreline. Goals from Mac Allister and Mohd Salah in the 1st and 2nd half, respectively, saw the Reds continue their winning momentum in the tournament.



Atletico humbled by Benfica

More From This Section

It was a night for upsets as Spanish outfits Atletico Madrid were also handed a heavy 4-0 defeat by Portuguese side Benfica away from home. 2 penalties awarded against Atletico didn't make it easy for them as they looked no match for the hosts on the night.