UEFA Champions League highlights: PSG dominant, Liverpool win late thriller

Paris Saint-Germain began their Champions League title defense in style with a 4-0 home win over Atalanta. Despite a missed penalty by Bradley Barcola, the result was never in doubt, and coach Luis Enrique praised his team's dominant performance. Nuno Mendes scored in the second half, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a standout goal just before halftime.

Liverpool produced another late winner, with captain Virgil van Dijk scoring in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid. The Reds had led 2-0 early with goals from Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, but Marcos Llorente equalized with goals on either side of halftime. Van Dijk’s goal, off a Szoboszlai corner, continued Liverpool’s trend of scoring late; they’ve now won all four league games this season with goals after the 80th minute.

ALSO READ: Mastantuono becomes youngest starter for Real Madrid in Champions League Bayern Munich and Inter Milan won high-profile matches that served as rematches of past finals. Bayern beat Chelsea 3-1, with two goals from Harry Kane, avenging their 2012 final defeat. Inter secured a 2-0 win at Ajax thanks to two headed goals from Marcus Thuram. Champions League debutants impressed across Europe. Norway’s Bodo/Glimt drew 2-2 at Slavia Prague after trailing 2-0, with a dramatic late equalizer from Sondre Brunstad Fet. Pafos earned a 0-0 draw at Olympiakos despite being down to 10 men from the 26th minute and losing both of their veteran Brazilian players before halftime, including David Luiz, who exited with an injury after 33 minutes.