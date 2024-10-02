UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 2: Liverpool, Real, Bayern in action

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Here are all the matches that will be played in the UCL today -
|UEFA Champions League matches today
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta
|02/10/24
|22:15:00
|Girona vs Feyenoord
|02/10/24
|22:15:00
|Benfica vs Atletico Madrid
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
|Liverpool vs Bologna
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
|RB Leipzig vs Juventus
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
|LOSC vs Real Madrid
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
|SK Strum Graz vs Club Brugge
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
|Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
|Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco
|02/10/24
|00:30:00 (Oct 3)
Defending champions Real Madrid will be travelling to France to take on LOSC at the Stade Pierre Mauroy with Los Blancos looking to get back-to-back victories in the new campaign. New signing Kylian Mbappe might not feature for the visitors as he is still sidelined with a muscle injury.
However, with the French forward included in the travelling squad for the UCl clash on Wednesday, the fans could be seeing a surprise comeback from injury for the 25-year-old forward.
English outift Liverpool will again face an Italian team after beating AC Milan 2-1 in the previous fixture as they host Bologna at Anfield on October 2. Arne Slot's men too will be looking to register consecutive wins in the tournament with their 2nd match in front their home crowd as well. The likes of Mohd Salah and Luis Diaz will be the key for the Reds again.
German heavyweights Bayern Munich would be looking their UCL heroics this week as well after a huge 9-2 victory at home last time around. They will travel to Premier League side Aston Villa for their 2nd match as the Villa Park will be filled by optimistic English fans looking for an upset on the night.
The hosts are known to produce an upset or two and may give the German side a run for their money on the night as well.