UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 2: Liverpool, Real, Bayern in action

With Kylian Mbappe included in the traveling squad for the Real Madrid's UCL clash on Wednesday, the fans could be seeing a surprise comeback from injury for the 25-year-old forward.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
With round 1 of matchweek over, Wednesday night brings another list of exciting fixtures in the UEFA Champions League 2024 with defending champions Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich today on October 2. All three sides already have a win in their bags and would be looking forward to make it 2 from 2 on the night.

This year's extended league stage will have several teams playing their second match of the tournament tonight.

The revamped format now includes 36 teams competing in a single league, with the top 8 teams automatically advancing to the knockout stages. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will have to earn their qualification through a two-legged playoff against one another.

Here are all the matches that will be played in the UCL today - 

UEFA Champions League matches today
Matches Date Time (IST)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta 02/10/24 22:15:00
Girona vs Feyenoord 02/10/24 22:15:00
Benfica vs Atletico Madrid 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)
Liverpool vs Bologna 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)
RB Leipzig vs Juventus 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)
LOSC vs Real Madrid 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)
SK Strum Graz vs Club Brugge 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco 02/10/24 00:30:00 (Oct 3)

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern in action tonight

Defending champions Real Madrid will be travelling to France to take on LOSC at the Stade Pierre Mauroy with Los Blancos looking to get back-to-back victories in the new campaign. New signing Kylian Mbappe might not feature for the visitors as he is still sidelined with a muscle injury.

English outift Liverpool will again face an Italian team after beating AC Milan 2-1 in the previous fixture as they host Bologna at Anfield on October 2. Arne Slot's men too will be looking to register consecutive wins in the tournament with their 2nd match in front their home crowd as well. The likes of Mohd Salah and Luis Diaz will be the key for the Reds again.

German heavyweights Bayern Munich would be looking their UCL heroics this week as well after a huge 9-2 victory at home last time around. They will travel to Premier League side Aston Villa for their 2nd match as the Villa Park will be filled by optimistic English fans looking for an upset on the night.

The hosts are known to produce an upset or two and may give the German side a run for their money on the night as well.

UEFA Champions League 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will Real, Bayern and Liverpool play in the UEFA Champions League 2024 matchweek 2?

UCL 2024 matches featuring Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern will start on Wednesday, October 2.

What time will the matches begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The matches will start on Wednesday night from 10:15 PM in India.

Where will the live telecast of UEFA Champions League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

