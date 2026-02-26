UEFA dismiss Benfica appeal, keeps Prestianni ban over Vinicius Jr incident

UEFA has rejected Benfica's last-minute appeal against the provisional suspension of Gianluca Prestianni, meaning he remains ruled out of the Champions League playoff second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Prestianni was provisionally suspended on Monday for one match following accusations he racially abused Vinicius Junior in the first leg last week.

The game was halted for nearly 10 minutes after the Madrid forward scored and then celebrated by the Benfica corner flag, upsetting local fans and players. After being confronted by Prestianni, Vinicius accused the Argentine player of calling him "monkey." Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt while talking to Vinicius, has denied racially insulting the Brazil star, who is Black.

UEFA said Wednesday, hours before the game was scheduled to begin, that its appeal body dismissed Benfica's application against the suspension and that it confirmed the decision of its control, ethics and disciplinary body from Monday. During the game, the anti-racism protocol was activated but no further action was taken as there had been no evidence against Prestianni. Vinicius' teammate Kylian Mbappe said he heard Prestianni use the racial slur five times. But Benfica has supported its player, claiming Madrid players who said they heard the insult were too far away. The Portuguese club said it welcomed UEFA's investigation and that it "fully supports and believes the version presented" by Prestianni, "whose conduct while with the club has always been guided by respect" toward everyone.