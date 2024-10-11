Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Son's father fined for violating child welfare law in South Korea

Son's father fined for violating child welfare law in South Korea

The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors on Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woong-jung, director of the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon city.

football
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court in South Korea has fined Son Woojung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heumin, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy.

The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors on Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woojung, director of the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon city, according to a local prosecutors' office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The academy opened in 2021, with much of the estimated cost of $15 million funded by Son Heumin, the Tottenham and South Korea star.

Two coaches at the academy also each received a 3 million won fine for the same violation, the prosecutors' office said.

The parents of a young player have said their son was hit by one of the two coaches with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse.

Son Woojung denied wrongdoing but offered an apology and promised to evaluate his coaching methods.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UEFA Nations League: Bosnia vs Germany, Hungary vs Netherlands live timings

UEFA Nations League: England lose to Greece, France win without Mbappe

Brazil beat Chile away from home in WC qualifying, Messi's Argentina draws

UNL: Skipper Erling Haaland becomes Norway's all-time leading scorer

Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in his Athens home

Topics :football

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story