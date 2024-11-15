UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Poland live match timings and streaming

The final round of group fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 is set to be played today (November 15), with European heavyweights Portugal in action tonight. While Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are just one point away from securing their quarter-final berth, they take on Poland at home in a bid to finish as the table toppers and go on to win their 2nd Nations League title this time.

Roberto Martínez's team knows that a draw will be enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals, with the possibility of clinching top spot in the group, which would ensure a seeded position in the draw. A win would guarantee them first place, but only if Croatia fails to defeat Scotland. If the match ends in a draw, the top spot would be confirmed only if Britain manages to secure their first victory at Hampden Park.

Portugal is aiming for their second appearance in the Nations League knockout stage, which will feature quarter-finals for the first time, after their triumph in the inaugural 2018/19 edition.

Portugal vs Poland Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, the Polish are surprisingly ahead of the 2016 Euro winners, winning 7 of the 14 matches played. Portugal only have 3 wins while 4 of the matches have ended in a draw. However, Portugal are without a defeat against their Polish counterparts in the last 6 meetings with them.

Portugal vs Poland Playing 11:

Portugal Playing 11 (Probable): Costa (GK); Dalot, Silva, Dias, Mendes; Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Conceicao, Ronaldo, Leao

Poland playing 11 (Probable): Bulka (GK); Dawidowicz, Bednarek, Kiwior; Kaminski, Szymanski, Moder, Zielinski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Urbanski

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details

When will Portugal vs Poland start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Portugal vs Poland will be played on November 15 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.