UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Scotland, Spain vs Serbia live streaming

The final round of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matchday 4 is set to be played today (October 15), with European heavyweights Spain and Portugal in action in their respective group ties. While Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Scotland, European champions Spain will face Serbia at home tonight.

2016 Euro winners Portugal are entering the tie with a 100 per cent record in their three games so far. Scotland, however, have not had the best of starts in their three games and have already lost to Portugal once in their group encounter earlier.





Here are the UEFA Nations League matches today -



UEFA Nations League matches today Matches Time (IST) Poland vs Croatia 00:15:00 Spain vs Serbia 00:15:00 Kosovo vs Cyprus 00:15:00 Switzerland vs Denmark 00:15:00 Scotland vs Portugal 00:15:00 Belarus vs Luxembourg 00:15:00 Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria 00:15:00 Lithuania s Romania 00:15:00 The defending champions Spain will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they take on Serbia. Third-placed Serbia, however, could bring themselves level on points with Spain if they manage to fight out a win on the night.

Spain to play without Lamine Yamal

Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has been sent back to Barcelona following an injury scare ahead of the match against Serbia. Yamal's workload is being taken into consideration, because of which he will sit out the final tie of the international break for Spain.

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details

When will Scotland vs Portugal start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Scotland vs Portugal will be played on October 16 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Spain vs Serbia start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Spain vs Serbia will be played on October 16 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Poland vs Croatia start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Poland vs Croatia will be played on October 16 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.