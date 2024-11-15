UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs Spain live match timings and streaming

The final round of group fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 is set to be played today (November 15), with European champions Spain in action tonight. Table toppers Spain are on 10 points and are yet to be defeated in their campaign. They will face Denmark away from home in order to get that quarter-final berth and secure their top spot in the group stage as well.

Spain has been in strong form, securing three straight victories after an initial draw against Serbia. Key players like Fabian Ruiz are in excellent shape, and the emergence of talents like Samu Omorodion highlights the depth and unpredictability Spain brings to the table.

The midfield battle is expected to be crucial, with Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg likely to clash with Ruiz, potentially setting the pace of the match.

Denmark's central defense, possibly led by Jannik Vestergaard, will have the tough task of containing Spain's diverse attacking options, including captain Álvaro Morata, the dynamic Nico Williams, or Barcelona’s Marc Casado, who could make his senior debut.

Denmark vs Spain Head-to-Head

As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, the Spaniards dominate the battle, winning 13 of the 17 matches played. Denamark only have 2 wins while 2 of the matches have ended in a draw. However, Denmark's home form recently has been good and could see an upset on the cards as well.

Denmark vs Spain Playing 11:

More From This Section

Denmark Playing 11 (Probable): Schmeichel; Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Nørgaard, Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

Spain playing 11 (Probable): Raya; Porro, Torres, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Olmo, Morata, Williams.

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details

When will Denmark vs Spain start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Denmark vs Spain will be played on November 15 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.