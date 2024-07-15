European Championship winners, runner-ups list, 2024 champion's prize money

|UEFA Euro Cup Winners List
|YEAR
|HOST
|WINNERS
|RUNNERS-UP
|Score
|2024
|Germany
|Spain
|England
|HIGHLIGHTS
|2020/21
|Europe
|Italy
|England
|1–1 (a.e.t.), (3–2 p)
|2016
|France
|Portugal
|France
|1–0 aet
|2012
|Ukraine / Poland
|Spain
|Italy
|4-0
|2008
|Austria / Switzerland
|Spain
|Germany
|1-0
|2004
|Portugal
|Greece
|Portugal
|1-0
|2000
|Belgium / Netherlands
|France
|Italy
|2-1 asdet
|1996
|England
|Germany
|Czech Republic
|2-1 asdet
|1992
|Sweden
|Denmark
|Germany
|2-0
|1988
|Germany
|Netherlands
|Soviet Union
|2-0
|1984
|France
|France
|Spain
|2-0
|1980
|Italy
|Germany
|Belgium
|2-1
|1976
|Yugoslavia
|Czechoslovakia
|Germany
|2-2 aet / (5-3) ps
|1972
|Belgium
|Germany
|Soviet Union
|3-0
|1968
|Italy
|Italy
|Yugoslavia
|1-1 aet / 2-0 replay
|1964
|Spain
|Spain
|Soviet Union
|2-1
|1960
|France
|Soviet Union
|Yugoslavia
|2-1 aet
The team prize pool for this year is 20 times higher than UEFA's prize fund for the women's Euro 2022 and equal to that of the pandemic-affected Euro 2020.
If England defeats Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the English FA is expected to award the players a bonus of £24 million ($30.4 million). Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has already received half of his £4 million bonus for making it this far.
Total UEFA Prize Money if England is Runner-Up: €24.25 million (₹2,182,500,000)
Potential Additional Prize Money for Spain
According to The Sun, should Spain defeat England in the Euro 2024 championship game, each player would receive £0.3 million ($0.38 million) in compensation, while manager Luis de la Fuente would receive the same sum.
Total UEFA Prize Money if Spain is Runner-Up: €25.25 million (₹2,272,500,000)
|Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money Breakdown in Indian Rupees
|Stage of Tournament
|Prize Money (€)
|Prize Money (₹)
|Participation Fee
|€9.25 million
|₹832,500,000
|Group Stage Win
|€1 million
|₹90,000,000
|Group Stage Draw
|€500,000
|₹45,000,000
|Round of 16 Qualification
|€1.5 million
|₹135,000,000
|Quarterfinal Qualification
|€2.5 million
|₹225,000,000
|Semifinal Qualification
|€4 million
|₹360,000,000
|Runner-Up
|€5 million
|₹450,000,000
|Winner
|€8 million
|₹720,000,000
|This table converts the prize money amounts from euros to Indian rupees using the specified exchange rate of 1 Euro (€) = 90 INR.