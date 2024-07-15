European Championship winners, runner-ups list, 2024 champion's prize money





UEFA Euro Cup Winners List YEAR HOST WINNERS RUNNERS-UP Score 2024 Germany Spain England HIGHLIGHTS 2020/21 Europe Italy England 1–1 (a.e.t.), (3–2 p) 2016 France Portugal France 1–0 aet 2012 Ukraine / Poland Spain Italy 4-0 2008 Austria / Switzerland Spain Germany 1-0 2004 Portugal Greece Portugal 1-0 2000 Belgium / Netherlands France Italy 2-1 asdet 1996 England Germany Czech Republic 2-1 asdet 1992 Sweden Denmark Germany 2-0 1988 Germany Netherlands Soviet Union 2-0 1984 France France Spain 2-0 1980 Italy Germany Belgium 2-1 1976 Yugoslavia Czechoslovakia Germany 2-2 aet / (5-3) ps 1972 Belgium Germany Soviet Union 3-0 1968 Italy Italy Yugoslavia 1-1 aet / 2-0 replay 1964 Spain Spain Soviet Union 2-1 1960 France Soviet Union Yugoslavia 2-1 aet Spain won its 4th Uefa European Championships title in history as it beat England 2-1 in the Euro Cup 2024 final on July 15 (Indian time).

Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The team prize pool for this year is 20 times higher than UEFA's prize fund for the women's Euro 2022 and equal to that of the pandemic-affected Euro 2020.

Each of the 24 teams participating in the month-long competition in Germany that began on June 14 will receive a minimum of €9.25 million, with the potential for a team to win as much as €28.25 million.

Potential Additional Prize Money for England



If England defeats Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the English FA is expected to award the players a bonus of £24 million ($30.4 million). Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has already received half of his £4 million bonus for making it this far.

More From This Section

Total UEFA Prize Money if England Wins: €27.25 million (₹2,452,500,000)



Total UEFA Prize Money if England is Runner-Up: €24.25 million (₹2,182,500,000)



Potential Additional Prize Money for Spain



According to The Sun, should Spain defeat England in the Euro 2024 championship game, each player would receive £0.3 million ($0.38 million) in compensation, while manager Luis de la Fuente would receive the same sum.

Total UEFA Prize Money if Spain Wins: €28.25 million (₹2,542,500,000)