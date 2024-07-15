Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

European Championship winners, runner-ups list, 2024 champion's prize money

Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money: The runners-up will get a reward of €5 million and the winner will be given €8 million. Check Euro Cup 2024 winners and runner-ups list here

Euro Cup 2024 prize money
Euro Cup 2024 prize money
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:26 AM IST
Spain won its 4th Uefa European Championships title in history as it beat England 2-1 in the Euro Cup 2024 final on July 15 (Indian time).

UEFA Euro Cup Winners List
YEAR HOST WINNERS RUNNERS-UP Score
2024 Germany Spain England HIGHLIGHTS
2020/21 Europe Italy England 1–1 (a.e.t.), (3–2 p)
2016 France Portugal France 1–0 aet
2012 Ukraine / Poland Spain Italy 4-0
2008 Austria / Switzerland Spain Germany 1-0
2004 Portugal Greece Portugal 1-0
2000 Belgium / Netherlands France Italy 2-1 asdet
1996 England Germany Czech Republic 2-1 asdet
1992 Sweden Denmark Germany 2-0
1988 Germany Netherlands Soviet Union 2-0
1984 France France Spain 2-0
1980 Italy Germany Belgium 2-1
1976 Yugoslavia Czechoslovakia Germany 2-2 aet / (5-3) ps
1972 Belgium Germany Soviet Union 3-0
1968 Italy Italy Yugoslavia 1-1 aet / 2-0 replay
1964 Spain Spain Soviet Union 2-1
1960 France Soviet Union Yugoslavia 2-1 aet

Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money

The team prize pool for this year is 20 times higher than UEFA's prize fund for the women's Euro 2022 and equal to that of the pandemic-affected Euro 2020.

Each of the 24 teams participating in the month-long competition in Germany that began on June 14 will receive a minimum of €9.25 million, with the potential for a team to win as much as €28.25 million.

Potential Additional Prize Money for England

If England defeats Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the English FA is expected to award the players a bonus of £24 million ($30.4 million). Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has already received half of his £4 million bonus for making it this far.

Total UEFA Prize Money if England Wins: €27.25 million (₹2,452,500,000)

Total UEFA Prize Money if England is Runner-Up: €24.25 million (₹2,182,500,000)

Potential Additional Prize Money for Spain

According to The Sun, should Spain defeat England in the Euro 2024 championship game, each player would receive £0.3 million ($0.38 million) in compensation, while manager Luis de la Fuente would receive the same sum.

Total UEFA Prize Money if Spain Wins: €28.25 million (₹2,542,500,000)

Total UEFA Prize Money if Spain is Runner-Up: €25.25 million (₹2,272,500,000)

Euro Cup 2024 Prize Money Breakdown in Indian Rupees
Stage of Tournament Prize Money (€) Prize Money (₹)
Participation Fee €9.25 million ₹832,500,000
Group Stage Win €1 million ₹90,000,000
Group Stage Draw €500,000 ₹45,000,000
Round of 16 Qualification €1.5 million ₹135,000,000
Quarterfinal Qualification €2.5 million ₹225,000,000
Semifinal Qualification €4 million ₹360,000,000
Runner-Up €5 million ₹450,000,000
Winner €8 million ₹720,000,000
This table converts the prize money amounts from euros to Indian rupees using the specified exchange rate of 1 Euro (€) = 90 INR.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:56 AM IST

