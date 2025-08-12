Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

Chuffed about Indian women football team's qualification for the AFC Asian Cup, defender Dalima Chhibber on Tuesday said the side will enter the continental tournament with an aim to secure a historic berth in the FIFA World Cup.

Dalima expressed confidence that the Indian team, comprising fine players like Pyari Xaxa and Sangita Basfore, can punch above its weight to script history.

"It means everything to us and we have qualified because of our abilities," Dalima said during the launch of the Subroto Cup school football tournament. She attended the occasion as Guest of Honour.

"We are heading towards a golden future. Recently, our U20 team also qualified for the Asian Cup. It is a sport that every country plays, we are taking steps in the right direction and it is a matter of time that we achieve success and qualify for the FIFA World Cup," Dalima added.

Dalima, who plays as a defender, last appeared for India in 2024, shared her thoughts on India's historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. The Indian team jumped seven places to 63rd in the latest FIFA rankings, following the landmark win over Thailand last week that fetched the country the historic berth. The Indian women's team had competed in the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022, but their campaign was cut short due to a COVID outbreak within the squad, forcing them to withdraw from the tournament.