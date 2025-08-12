Home / Sports / Football News / Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

Dalima expressed confidence that the Indian team, comprising fine players like Pyari Xaxa and Sangita Basfore, can punch above its weight to script history.

Dalima Chibber
Dalima Chibber
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chuffed about Indian women football team's qualification for the AFC Asian Cup, defender Dalima Chhibber on Tuesday said the side will enter the continental tournament with an aim to secure a historic berth in the FIFA World Cup.

Dalima expressed confidence that the Indian team, comprising fine players like Pyari Xaxa and Sangita Basfore, can punch above its weight to script history.

"It means everything to us and we have qualified because of our abilities," Dalima said during the launch of the Subroto Cup school football tournament. She attended the occasion as Guest of Honour.

"We are heading towards a golden future. Recently, our U20 team also qualified for the Asian Cup. It is a sport that every country plays, we are taking steps in the right direction and it is a matter of time that we achieve success and qualify for the FIFA World Cup," Dalima added. 

Dalima, who plays as a defender, last appeared for India in 2024, shared her thoughts on India's historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

The Indian team jumped seven places to 63rd in the latest FIFA rankings, following the landmark win over Thailand last week that fetched the country the historic berth.

The Indian women's team had competed in the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022, but their campaign was cut short due to a COVID outbreak within the squad, forcing them to withdraw from the tournament.

India got the better of higher-ranked Thailand 2-1 in the final game of the qualifiers to book a place in the continental tournament for the first time through the qualifications route.

Midfielder Basfore scored twice to lead India to a memorable win in the virtual knockout game.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-Premier League referee David Coote banned for 8 weeks over Klopp rant

Bundesliga to have longer games starting from this year; Here's why

Punjab FC announces 26-member reserve squad for Punjab State League matches

Donnarumma left out of PSG squad for UEFA Super Cup amid exit reports

Late goals send Indian Navy FT into quarterfinals of Durand Cup 2025

Topics :Indian Football TeamIndian football

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story