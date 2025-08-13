English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

Premier League teams will observe a moment's silence during the first round of matches this weekend in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the competition confirmed.
The Premier League has spoken to Liverpool about the most appropriate way to remember Jota, who died in a car accident alongside his brother in Spain in July.
As well as a period of silence prior to kickoff in the matches, players of all clubs will be given black armbands, while messaging and imagery will be shared with clubs for them to use on big screens.
Tributes were paid to the brothers before Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium, with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kickoff.
A minority of Palace fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the field as well as from other Palace supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
