Will De Ligt and Leny Yoro miss Man United's Europa League final vs Spurs?

ALSO READ: Ruben Amorim pays for Manchester United staff to attend Europa League final One of the most fabled clubs in football’s history, Manchester United are currently going through one of their roughest patches of all time this season, as the Red Devils are currently trailing in 16th spot in the Premier League points table — that is, second last in the list of teams who will not be relegated to the Championship. However, Ruben Amorim’s side, despite all adversities, has kept their fans on edge with their brilliant performance in the 2024-25 Europa League, where they have reached the final and are scheduled to play Tottenham on May 22. This has kept their dreams of playing UEFA Champions League next season alive, as the winner of the Europa League gets direct qualification to the Champions League.

Man United so far are the only team to be undefeated in European competition. Their fans were feeling confident of a win as they will be in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, who are at the bottom of the Premier League points table among the teams not getting eliminated this season.

But a week before the much-awaited final, United are suspected to have been hit with a huge blow, as two of their biggest stars this season, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, were absent from team training on Wednesday.

Yoro's Injury Worry After West Ham Withdrawal

Leny Yoro, who was withdrawn during the 2-1 home defeat to West Ham United, did not train with the main squad. The 19-year-old French defender had to be substituted in the 52nd minute of United's penultimate home game and appeared visibly upset as he left the field. The club is still awaiting confirmation on the extent of his injury.

Yoro has been a standout performer during United’s Europa League run, particularly in the 4-1 second-leg win over Athletic Club. His potential absence for the upcoming fixtures is a major blow.

De Ligt and Heaven Remain Sidelined

Matthijs de Ligt, who sustained an injury during the draw at Brentford, was also missing from the session. The Dutch international has not featured since and remains a doubt for the decisive matches ahead. Young defender Ayden Heaven, also dealing with an injury, was similarly absent.

Youths Involved as Amorim Monitors Options

With several first-team players missing, a number of academy prospects were involved in the session, which included stretching and weight routines under the Manchester sun. Manager Ruben Amorim observed closely as he evaluates his options.

Positive Signs: Evans, Collyer, and Dalot Return

There were some positives from the training ground. Veteran Jonny Evans and midfielder Toby Collyer returned to action following their own injury spells. Diogo Dalot was also seen completing an individual session on the grass, signalling his potential readiness for the upcoming matches.

Season-Defining Week Ahead

United face Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday before turning their attention to the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur next Wednesday in Bilbao. Despite languishing in 16th place in the league, a win in the final would secure Champions League qualification — a critical objective for Amorim’s first season in charge.