Ruben Amorim pays for Manchester United staff to attend Europa League final

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has stepped in to support club staff amid the club's stringent cost-cutting measures. With Manchester United's management opting not to fund travel expenses or provide complimentary tickets for staff to attend the upcoming Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, Amorim has personally covered the costs for 30 staff members and their families to attend the match in Bilbao.

ALSO READ: Manchester United skip end-of-season gala again amid struggles on the pitch This gesture comes at a time when the club is undergoing significant financial restructuring. Approximately 150 to 200 staff positions are expected to be eliminated as part of efforts to address the club's £300 million losses over the past three years. Additionally, the club has closed the staff canteen at Old Trafford, replacing free lunches with fruit, and has reduced the number of staff at its London office.

In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that they will cover the expenses for 600 staff members to attend their UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan .

Despite these challenges, Amorim has expressed a commitment to supporting his staff. He has acknowledged the difficulties faced by the club and emphasized the importance of unity and morale during this period. The upcoming Europa League final represents a crucial opportunity for Manchester United to conclude the season on a positive note and potentially secure a spot in the Champions League.

have also decided to cancel their post season gala dinner where the club awards are usually given out to the players. This decision was taken after Man United's dismal performance in the season despite reaching an European final. This is the second time in a row that the gala dinner has been cancelled and the winner of the player of the season will be presented before United's last home at Old Trafford instead.