A look at all Indian Olympic medal winners over the years, check full list

Indian Olympic Medal winners Athletes Medal Event Year Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900 Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952 KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956 Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972 Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980 Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996 Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004 Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008 Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008 Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008 Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012 Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012 Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012 Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012 Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012 Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012 PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016 Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016 Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020 Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020 Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020 Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020 Manu Bhaker Bronze Women's 10m air pistol shooting Paris 2024 Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Bronze Mixed team 10m air pistol shooting Paris 2024 Swapnil Kusale Bronze Men's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting Paris 2024 Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Paris 2024 Neeraj Chopra Silver Men's javelin throw Paris 2024 Aman Sehrawat Bronze Men's 57kg wrestling Paris 2024

Representing one's country in the Olympic Games is any athletes greatest career achievement. However, winning an Olympic medal is an unforgettable memory not just for the athlete but for the nation as well.Athletes prepare for this quadrennial event with all that they've got in order to secure the highest honour in the sporting world. Indian athletes have also been taking part in the Games since 1900 and have had many medal winners so far.These athletes are forever etched in the history books of the nation and will continue to live on forever. India have a total of 41 medals in the Olympic Games so far with the latest one being our youngest medal winner yet. India's Aman Sehrawat who clinched bronze in wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.Our first winner was Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the men's 200m and men's 200m hurdles back in 1900 during the Paris Olympics.In all these years, only 3 Indian athletes have been able to win two medals in 2 different Olympic Games post-independence. Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra have had the honour to achieve the feat so far.With India trying to transform itslef into a sporting nation in the years to come, the future for this list looks bright and will likely keep growing from here on.