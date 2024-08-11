Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A look at all Indian Olympic medal winners over the years, check full list

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Representing one's country in the Olympic Games is any athletes greatest career achievement. However, winning an Olympic medal is an unforgettable memory not just for the athlete but for the nation as well.

Athletes prepare for this quadrennial event with all that they've got in order to secure the highest honour in the sporting world. Indian athletes have also been taking part in the Games since 1900 and have had many medal winners so far. 

These athletes are forever etched in the history books of the nation and will continue to live on forever. India have a total of 41 medals in the Olympic Games so far with the latest one being our youngest medal winner yet. India's Aman Sehrawat who clinched bronze in wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Our first winner was Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the men's 200m and men's 200m hurdles back in 1900 during the Paris Olympics.

Here is a full list of all the Indian Olympic medal winners so far - 


Indian Olympic Medal winners
Athletes Medal Event Year
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m Paris 1900
Norman Pritchard Silver Men's 200m hurdles Paris 1900
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Amsterdam 1928
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Los Angeles 1932
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Berlin 1936
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey London 1948
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Helsinki 1952
KD Jadhav Bronze Men's bantamweight wrestling Helsinki 1952
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Melbourne 1956
Indian hockey team Silver Men's hockey Rome 1960
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Tokyo 1964
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Mexico City 1968
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Munich 1972
Indian hockey team Gold Men's hockey Moscow 1980
Leander Paes Bronze Men's singles tennis Atlanta 1996
Karnam Malleswari Bronze Women's 54kg weightlifting Sydney 2000
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Silver Men's double trap shooting Athens 2004
Abhinav Bindra Gold Men's 10m air rifle shooting Beijing 2008
Vijender Singh Bronze Men's middleweight boxing Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Bronze Men's 66kg wrestling Beijing 2008
Sushil Kumar Silver Men's 66kg wrestling London 2012
Vijay Kumar Silver Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting London 2012
Saina Nehwal Bronze Women's singles badminton London 2012
Mary Kom Bronze Women's flyweight boxing London 2012
Yogeshwar Dutt Bronze Men's 60kg wrestling London 2012
Gagan Narang Bronze Men's 10m air rifle shooting London 2012
PV Sindhu Silver Women's singles badminton Rio 2016
Sakshi Malik Bronze Women's 58kg wrestling Rio 2016
Mirabai Chanu Silver Women's 49kg weightlifting Tokyo 2020
Lovlina Borgohain Bronze Women's welterweight boxing Tokyo 2020
PV Sindhu Bronze Women's singles badminton Tokyo 2020
Ravi Kumar Dahiya Silver Men's 57kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Tokyo 2020
Bajrang Punia Bronze Men's 65kg wrestling Tokyo 2020
Neeraj Chopra Gold Men's javelin throw Tokyo 2020
Manu Bhaker Bronze Women's 10m air pistol shooting Paris 2024
Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Bronze Mixed team 10m air pistol shooting Paris 2024
Swapnil Kusale Bronze Men's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting Paris 2024
Indian hockey team Bronze Men's hockey Paris 2024
Neeraj Chopra Silver Men's javelin throw Paris 2024
Aman Sehrawat Bronze Men's 57kg wrestling Paris 2024

In all these years, only 3 Indian athletes have been able to win two medals in 2 different Olympic Games post-independence. Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra have had the honour to achieve the feat so far.

With India trying to transform itslef into a sporting nation in the years to come, the future for this list looks bright and will likely keep growing from here on.

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

