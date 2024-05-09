Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will Schengen visa woes ease?

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26, more and more Indians are charting out trips to the Schengen countries, but the going hasn’t been smooth.

Recent findings released by Spain-based travel agency Amadeus show that flight searches to France from across the world for the Olympics have jumped 25 per cent. Schengen Visa reports indicate that a majority of visa applications for France are filed by Indians, after Algerians and Moroccans.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While France is the most sought-after destination amongst all Schengen countries, the wait time for its visa and the rejection rate for Indians are high.



In 2022, France had the highest visa rejection rate for Indians, accounting for 20.12 per cent of all visas it rejected. Spain followed with 18.5 per cent visa denials.

The Embassy of France in India says the number of visas issued to Indians has since gone up. “In 2023, France issued 147,285 short-stay visas to Indian citizens, which is 37 per cent more than the visas issued in 2022,” the embassy said in an email to Business Standard. “The continuous increase in the number of visas issued by France in India is a reflection of the growing interest of Indian tourists, students, researchers and professionals in France, which we highly value,” it added.



ALSO READ: Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra says belief key to success in Paris Games While the numbers might increase further this year because of the Olympics, the rejection rates remain a sore point.

The Schengen visa survey found that Indians lost nearly Rs 90 crore in 2022 because of visa rejections. The fee for a Schengen visa and airport transit visa is 80 euros (about Rs 7,170) for adults and 40 euros (about Rs 3,585) for children aged between 6 and 12.

In 2022, Indians spent around Rs 480 crore in visa applications with about Rs 87 crore lost due to 121,188 rejections.



While applying for a France visa, a person has to furnish travel visa insurance, the flight itinerary, proof of accommodation and bank statements, among other documents. Since the applicants are needed to confirm all their bookings – flights and hotels included – in advance, visa cancellation results in significant monetary loss, say those who have suffered such losses.

The European Union had recently announced that Indian nationals would now be allowed to obtain long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas for two years after having obtained two visas “lawfully” within the past two years. (The Schengen area comprises 29 European countries of which 25 are EU states such as Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Sweden, among others). The Schengen visa allows visitors to travel freely within these countries for 90 days. The visa does not carry the right to work.



“The decision comes in the context of strengthened relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility...,” said the European Union while making the long-term visa announcement.

But what about first-time travellers?

Singles striked out

Jessica (named changed on request), a first-time traveller who had applied for a Schengen visa through VFS Global, faced a rejection earlier this year. The reason given was that the justification and conditions of the intended stay were not reliable.

She was given the option of appealing to the consulate in France through post. “We had the funds to travel, so why was I left out when the entire group of 45 was granted visas?” asks Jessica.



Soutik Ganguly, director at online visa platform Atlys, says the most common reason for rejection is when the applicant fails to clearly specify the purpose of the visit.

“It can occur due to various factors, such as incomplete documentation, unclear intentions, or insufficient evidence mentioning the reason behind the visit,” he adds.

VFS Global declined to comment.

Ganguly says women, singles and first-time travellers are more likely to face rejections since they are viewed as a greater risk when it comes to returning to one’s home country.

“Usually, Schengen areas place a lot of importance on establishing that the applicant has sufficient proof of ties to their home country. Single people are seen as having fewer such ties than married ones,” he adds.



Besides France, other countries in the Schengen area, too, have invited criticism over their visa policies.

Earlier this week, a student who was to attend the 2024 IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium (IGARSS) 2024 conference in Athens, Greece, posted about his ordeal on X.

“Denying visas for students attending international scientific conferences undermines the collective strength of the global scientific community, hindering knowledge exchange and technological advancement,” he wrote. He said that despite having the invitation letter from IGARSS and GRSS travel grants, his application was rejected.

Another X user wrote that her Schengen visa application was approved only after three attempts. “Yes, I’m a single woman of marriageable age travelling to Europe but no, I won’t marry your citizens and stay there,” she posted on the social media platform.



To appeal or to reapply?

Ganguly says a practical approach in case of rejection is to reapply for a visa than navigate the appeals process.

“The appeals process is often lengthy and lacks efficiency, sometimes stretching over a few months,” he says. “By the time the appeal is addressed, the intended travel date may have already passed.”

To streamline the visa process, governments across the country should digitise the application mechanism, define application limits, and deploy technology for decision-making, says Ganguly.

“Collaborating with stakeholders can provide valuable insights to identify potential migration risks and refine visa approval policies,” he adds.



