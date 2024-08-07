Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Boxer Imane Khelif fights to get closer to gold amid gender misconceptions

Boxer Imane Khelif fights to get closer to gold amid gender misconceptions

The IOC and its president, Thomas Bach, have repeatedly defended the Olympic eligibility of Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan

Imane Khelif
Olympic boxing does not stage bronze-medal bouts, so the losers of both semifinal bouts receive bronze | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will press her fight for an Olympic gold medal Tuesday night amid the intense scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender.

Khelif takes on Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in boxing semifinals at the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros, Paris' famed tennis complex. The winner advances to the women's 66-kilogram finals on Friday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Khelif, a two-time Olympian, has already clinched her first Olympic medal, which is also Algeria's first medal in women's boxing. She needs two more victories to claim only Algeria's second boxing gold medal, following Hocine Soltani in 1996.

Khelif comfortably won her first two fights in Paris, but the ending of her first bout propelled her into a worldwide divide over gender identity and regulations in sports. Her first opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, tearfully quit after just 46 seconds, saying she was in too much pain from Khelif's punches.

Carini's abandonment of the fight led to comments from the likes of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling and others falsely claiming Khelif was a man or transgender.

In an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, Khelif said the wave of hateful scrutiny she is facing harms human dignity and called for an end to bullying athletes.

The IOC and its president, Thomas Bach, have repeatedly defended the Olympic eligibility of Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

More From This Section

Brazil sets up Olympic final against US with a 4-2 win over Spain

The screen showed we lost but the team did a wonderful job: Sreejesh

Olympics 2024: History-making Bhaker arrives home to enthusiastic reception

Romanian PM to boycott Paris Olympics closing ceremony. Here's why

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 7, live time (IST), streaming

Khelif and Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association in the middle of last year's world championships over what it claimed were failed eligibility tests for the women's competition. The IBA has been banished from the Olympics since before the Tokyo Games, and the body struggled to articulate the reasoning for its decisions on Khelif and Lin at a news conference Monday.

Lin also has clinched a medal and advanced to the Olympic semifinals. She fights Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey in the first bout Wednesday night at Roland Garros.

Olympic boxing does not stage bronze-medal bouts, so the losers of both semifinal bouts receive bronze.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Dream of wrestling Gold shattered: Why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified

US rolls into semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympic basketball tournament

Came for gold, but bronze better than going home empty-handed: Harmanpreet

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

Topics :2024 OlympicsboxingOlympics

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story