Chopra happy with his adductor, to address recurring issue post Olympics

The 26-year-old, who created history by becoming the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the Tokyo Olympics, had withdrawn from last month's Ostrava Golden Spike as a precautionary measure

Neeraj Chopra
After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra will next be seen in action at the Paris Diamond League on July 7. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Turku (Finland)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opened up about his adductor niggle which has affected his season, saying he will consult "different doctors" after the Paris Olympics to address the nagging issue.

Chopra returned to competitions after a month-long break to fetch his maiden gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games here on Tuesday with an effort of 85.97m, which came in his third attempt.

"The weather was good today, a little bit cold with the wind. But I am happy with my adductor now because I could do all 6 throws," Chopra said after the win.

"Every year I have some problems with my adductor, maybe after the Olympics I am going to talk to different doctors."

Chopra, however, expressed the desire to compete in more competitions this season.

He began his season at the Doha Diamond League in May, where he finished second with his final throw of 88.36m, the ninth best mark of his career.

He then participated at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, where he secured the gold medal with an underwhelming effort of 82.27m.

"Initially I wanted to compete more this season, but it was not possible due to my niggles," he added.

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra will next be seen in action at the Paris Diamond League on July 7.

Chopra will be training in Europe in three different venues along with coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old began his preparation in Kuortane in Finland. He will now head to to Saarbrucken in Germany.

After spending just over two weeks in Germany, Chopra will start the final stretch of his preparation at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkiye, where he will be located until July 28.

"I came from Kuortane and will now head to Saarbrcken, Germany and maybe to Turkey just before the Olympics.

"Most of the time I train alone with my coach and physio, but from time to time we exchange with other coaches, like Jan Zelezny.

"I will try to stay healthy in the next weeks, because then I will throw my best throws," he added.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

