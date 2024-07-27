Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

Ramita and Arjun Babuta finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh ended at 12th place with an aggregate score of 626.3.

Chateauroux: Athletes attend the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team training session of the shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 26 July 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifications stage of the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

The duo of Ramita and Arhun Babuta came close and was placed fifth with three shots remaining but fell 1.0 point short of the medal round cut-off.

Babuta enjoyed a fine start in the second relay and had a sequence that read 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, 10.9, while Ramita managed 10.2, 10.7, 10.3, 10.1 in the second series, their effort taking the team into the top 8.

But, to get into the bronze medal round, they needed to do more than what they eventually achieved. Shooters from China (first), Korea (second) and Kazakhstan (third) dominated the qualifications.

A side has to get to the top four to enter the medal matches.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

