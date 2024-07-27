Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 27, live time (IST), streaming

Indian contingent started their 2024 Paris Olympics on a high as both Men’s and Women’s archery teams secured direct entry to the quarterfinals after finishing the qualification round in third and fourth position, respectively, on Thursday.
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Tally
Complete July 27 schedule of India at the Paris Olympics 2024
|Event
|Atheletes
|Time(IST)
|Result
|Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification)
|India 1( Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh) and India 2 (Ramita and Arjun Babuta)
|12:30:00 PM onwards
|TBD
|Shooting (10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification)
|Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh
|2:00 PM onwards
|TBD
|Tennis (Men's Doubles)
|Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji
|3:30 PM onwards
|TBD
|Shooting (10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification)
|Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan
|4:00:00 PM onwards
|TBD
|Badminton (Men's Singles)
|Lakshya Sen
|7:30 PM onwards
|TBD
|Table Tennis (Men's Singles)
|Harmeet Desai
|7:45 PM onwards
|TBD
|Badminton (Men's Doubles)
|Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
|8:00 PM onwards
|TBD
|Hockey(Men's)
|India vs New Zealand
|9:00 PM onwards
|TBD
|Badminton (Women's Doubles)
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto
|11:50 PM onwards
|TBD
|Boxing (Women's 54Kg round of 32)
|Preeti
|12:00 AM onwards (28 July)
|TBD
Olympics 2024: India's July 27 full schedule, live timings and telecast
At what time India vs New Zealand hockey match begin on today?
India vs New Zealand hockey live match timings is 9 PM IST today.
At what time Satwik-Chirag match in Men's doubles Badminton match?
Satwik-Chirag's Badminton match will begin after 8 PM IST on July 27.
At what time Lakshya Sen's match in men's singles Badminto take place?
Lakshya Sen's Badminton match today will begin after 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the July 27, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
Where to watch live streaming of the July 27, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp