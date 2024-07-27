Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 27, live time (IST), streaming

From Satwik-Chirag in Badminton to India vs New Zealand hockey match: Check India schedule, live match timings on Day 1 of Olympics 2024

India at Olympics 2024: July 27 schedule of Hockey, Badminton, Shooting and Boxing
India at Olympics 2024: July 27 schedule of Hockey, Badminton, Shooting and Boxing
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
On Day 1 (July 27) of Paris Olympics 2024, the India could open their on a high as there is a possibility of winning a medal in Shooting event. India will have their first shot at the medals when Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, along with Ramita and Arjun Babuta, compete in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event, which starts 12:30 PM IST today.

Indian contingent started their 2024 Paris Olympics on a high as both Men’s and Women’s archery teams secured direct entry to the quarterfinals after finishing the qualification round in third and fourth position, respectively, on Thursday.

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Tally

Apart from them, Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh will take part in the 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification round, while Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will take shots in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification round. India’s senior-most athlete in the 2024 Olympics, Rohan Bopanna, will also be in action in tennis men’s doubles with his teammate N Sriram Balaji.

Lakshya Sen will go toe-to-toe with Kevin Cordon in the badminton men’s singles event. In men’s doubles, the rising duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action, while in women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will try to advance towards the podium. 

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Indian Hockey team will also play their first match of Pool B against New Zealand. Harmeet Desai and Preeti will also start their campaign in men’s singles table tennis and women’s 54kg boxing event, respectively.

Complete July 27 schedule of India at the Paris Olympics 2024


Event Atheletes Time(IST) Result
Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification) India 1( Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh) and India 2 (Ramita and Arjun Babuta) 12:30:00 PM onwards TBD
Shooting (10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification) Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh 2:00 PM onwards TBD
Tennis (Men's Doubles) Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji 3:30 PM onwards TBD
Shooting (10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification) Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan 4:00:00 PM onwards TBD
Badminton (Men's Singles) Lakshya Sen 7:30 PM onwards TBD
Table Tennis (Men's Singles) Harmeet Desai 7:45 PM onwards TBD
Badminton (Men's Doubles) Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 8:00 PM onwards TBD
Hockey(Men's) India vs New Zealand 9:00 PM onwards TBD
Badminton (Women's Doubles) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto 11:50 PM onwards TBD
Boxing (Women's 54Kg round of 32) Preeti 12:00 AM onwards (28 July) TBD

Olympics 2024: India's July 27 full schedule, live timings and telecast


At what time India vs New Zealand hockey match begin on today?

India vs New Zealand hockey live match timings is 9 PM IST today.

At what time Satwik-Chirag match in Men's doubles Badminton match?

Satwik-Chirag's Badminton match will begin after 8 PM IST on July 27.

At what time Lakshya Sen's match in men's singles Badminto take place?

Lakshya Sen's Badminton match today will begin after 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the July 27, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors channels and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the July 27, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

