Olympics 2024: Wembanyama puts world on notice despite Silver finish

Victor Wembanyama's first Olympics ended with tears, not gold. But he put the U.S. and the rest of the international basketball community for that matter on notice that he has arrived. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp And he is only going to get better. The French star finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in a 98-87 men's basketball gold-medal game loss to the U.S. on Saturday. It was the second straight Olympic silver for France, which also finished behind the U.S. in Tokyo in 2021. It capped a dream run at the Paris Games for the 20-year-old, 7-foot-4 star who was the NBA's Rookie of the Year this season. But as he stood after leaving the medal ceremony, he said the experience has only inspired him get back.

I'm going to enjoy the moment, he said, clutching his silver medal. I'm proud of my teammates. I'm proud of having what we've done here in France in front of our fans. I'm going to let it all soak in.

Wembanyama wasn't shy about saying in the leadup to the Olympics that he hoped France would get a shot to play the U.S. in the medal round.

It arrived in front of a sold-out crowd inside a Bercy Arena adorned with France's blue-white-and-red flags. French basketball great Tony Parker, who starred and won four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs team that Wembanyama now plays for, was in attendance.

Feeding off the energy of the host nation's fans, Wembanyama showed his full repertoire of skills opposite a loaded U.S. team full of the same stars who currently dominate the league he hopes to rise to the top of one day.

He finished at the rim, kept plays alive, hit 3-pointers and was a deterrent at times for U.S. shooters trying to score inside the paint.

He acknowledged that sharing the court with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant with an Olympic gold at stake took his level up a notch as well.

The final did, Wembanyama said. I always try to help my team in whatever is needed. And I'm ready to make any sacrifice. And tonight it was scoring. Through these games, if the defense was too focused on me, my teammates did a good job taking their responsibilities. ... They were incredible.

Wembanyama got off to a quick start, scoring seven points in the first four minutes, including a highlight dunk after blowing past Joel Embiid at the top of the key.

That kid is special, Embiid said.

He had 20 points by the end of the third quarter, helping to carry the scoring load for France along with Guerschon Yabusele.

Wembanyama was on the bench getting a final rest in the fourth quarter when the U.S. took an 82-72 lead.

It was down to 82-74 when he returned with 4:15 play.

Following Nando de Colo's layup, Wembanyama came out to help Nicolas Batum double-team Curry and forced Curry to turn it over to Yabusele, who was fouled on the fast break. He made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 82-77.

Wembanyama then came through with a tip-in, before a 3-pointer by Curry and two free throws by Durant gave the U.S. an eight-point cushion with just over two minutes to play.

France tried to stay close the rest of the way, but a closing flurry by the U.S. that included four more 3s by Curry put away the game.

As the U.S. celebrated at midcourt, Wembanyama walked by himself, head down. After a few seconds, he began hugging teammates, tears in his eyes.

One by one the American players began to console him as the teams shook hands. Wembanyama then went to bench and put his head in a towel.

He said they were tears of determination. He's had a taste of playing against the world's best while representing his home country.

Wembanyama wants more. And he believes the experience of the last three weeks will travel with him for the rest of his career



Nobody is going to take that from me," he said. "I'm learning and I'm worried for the opponents in a couple years.

NBA and FIBA?



Everywhere.