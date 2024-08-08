Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 8, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 13 (August 8) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the spotlight will be on India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who will defend his 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal at 11:55 PM IST. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will contest the bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30 PM IST, aiming to defend their Tokyo Olympics medal.
In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage event at 2:05 PM IST. In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will take to the mat at 3:00 PM IST in the men’s and women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling events, respectively.
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also continue their women’s individual stroke play event in round 2 from 12:30 PM IST.
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 8
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Golf (Women's Individual)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12:30
|Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdle Repechage)
|Jyothi Yarraji
|14:05
|Wrestling (Men's 57kg freestlye)
|Aman Sehrawat
|15:00 onwards
|Wrestling (Women's 57kg freestlye)
|Anshu Malik
|15:00 onwards
|Hockey (Men's Bronze Medal Match)
|India vs Spain
|17:30
|Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw; Finals)
|Neeraj Chopra
|23:55
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 8, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
Where to watch live streaming of the August 8, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 8 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cinema app and website.