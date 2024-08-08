Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 8, live time (IST), streaming

Business Standard
On Day 13 (August 8) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the spotlight will be on India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who will defend his 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal at 11:55 PM IST. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will contest the bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30 PM IST, aiming to defend their Tokyo Olympics medal.
In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage event at 2:05 PM IST. In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will take to the mat at 3:00 PM IST in the men’s and women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling events, respectively.
Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also continue their women’s individual stroke play event in round 2 from 12:30 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 8
Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST)
Golf (Women's Individual) Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar 12:30
Athletics (Women's 100m Hurdle Repechage) Jyothi Yarraji 14:05
Wrestling (Men's 57kg freestlye) Aman Sehrawat 15:00 onwards
Wrestling (Women's 57kg freestlye) Anshu Malik 15:00 onwards
Hockey (Men's Bronze Medal Match) India vs Spain 17:30
Athletics (Men's Javelin Throw; Finals) Neeraj Chopra 23:55

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 8, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
 
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 8 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 8, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
  
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 8 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cinema app and website.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

