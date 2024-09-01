Paralympics 2024: Avani, Sidhartha and Devaraddi fail to qualify for final

Indian shooters Avani Lekhara finished 11th while Sidhartha Babu ended 28th and were unable to make the final of the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) event at the Paralympic Games here on Sunday. In the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH2) qualification, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna ended in 26th place with a total score of 630.2. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the Paralympics mixed event, both men and women compete on the line against each other. Coming off her historic gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, Avani could not replicate that form despite a strong start in what is not her pet event, and ended the competition with a total score of 632.8.

Sidhartha aggregated 628.3 across six series.

Avani's sequence of scores read 105.7,



106.0, 104.1, 106.0, 104.8, 106.2, while Sidhartha had scores of 104.6, 103.8, 105.7, 104.9, 103.6, 105.7.

On Friday, Avani, the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals with her victory in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) event, had defended her title with a world record score.

In SH1, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair).

Athletes classified in SH2 category are unable to hold their rifle independently, so they use a stand, but can aim by themselves and control the weapon when they shoot. Certain athletes may have an assistant to reload their gun.

Only the top eight from qualification progress to the final.

The 44-year-old Devaraddi scored 105.2 in Series 1, improved it to 105.7 in the next series. He followed that with a sequence of 105.4, a disappointing 104.3, 105.6 and 104.0.

Eleven years ago, an accident left him with limited control over his limbs.

Born in 1980 in Dharwad, Devaraddi currently resides in Hubballi with his wife, son, and parents. The accident took place when his bike overturned on a gravel road, resulting in a serious spinal cord injury and despite undergoing surgery, he lost control of both his hands and legs.