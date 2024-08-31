Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Mandeep enters SL3 singles quarterfinals

The Indian finished second in the three-player group B to book a quarterfinal spot. Mariam topped the group to enter the semifinals

Paralympics 2024
Paralympics 2024
Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
Indian shuttler Mandeep Kaur entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles SL 3 category in the Paris Paralympics after defeating Australia's Vinot Celine Aurelie in the women's singles SL 3 event on Saturday.

Mandeep regrouped to win her last group B match 21-23 21-10 21-17 against her Australian rival. She had lost her opening match to Nigeria's Bolaji Mariam.

The Indian finished second in the three-player group B to book a quarterfinal spot. Mariam topped the group to enter the semifinals.

The toppers of group A and C directly advanced to the semifinals. The top two teams in group B as well as second-place finishers in group A and C compete in the quarterfinal for the two remaining semifinal spots.

SL3 class is for players with severe lower limb disability. They compete on half-width court.

In Friday's late night matches, Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli lost their opening mixed doubles SL3 contest 11-21 17-21 to top seeded Indonesian pair of Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

In another group A SL3 mixed doubles contest involving Indians, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan lost 22-24 19-21 to the French team of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.

The only win in the mixed doubles came through Nithya Sivan Sumathy and Sivarajan Solaimalai, who defeated Thailand's Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang 21-7 21-17 in group B.

Later on Saturday, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Sivarajan Solaimalai and Tarun will compete in different categories of men's singles.

In women's singles, Manisha Ramdass and Nithya Sivan Sumathy will present their challenge.


Topics :Paralympics

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

