Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

India enjoyed a successful outing on day two of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, ending the day by winning four medals, including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. India is currently in the 17th spot in the overall medal tally and looks set to achieve the target of 25 medals in Paris, as mentioned by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia before the start of the games.

India started their day with Avani Lekhara, the reigning Paralympic world champion, continuing her dominance in shooting and clinching her second consecutive gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paralympic Games. She became the first Indian woman para-athlete to do so. Avani scored 249.7 in the finals, breaking her own Paralympic Games record of 249.6, which she set in Tokyo.

The event was a double success for India as para-shooter Mona Agarwal secured the bronze medal by scoring 228.7 in the finals. Playing in her first Paralympic Games, Mona proved why she can play a critical role in India’s pursuit of 25 medals in Paris.



Manish Narwal, another standout performer of the day, secured a silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. Manish, who won gold in the mixed pistol SH1 event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, joined the elite list of winning two medals for India at the Paralympics, alongside Avani Lekhara and Devendra Jhajharia.



Para-sprinter Preethi Pal opened India’s account in track and field events by winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T35 event. Making her debut at the Paralympic Games in Paris, Preethi recreated her 2024 World Para Athletics Championship (WAPC) performance, where she secured the bronze medal and earned a place in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.





Full list of India’s medal winners in the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Athlete Sport Event Medal Avani Lekhara Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Gold Manish Narwal Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Silver Mona Agarwal Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Bronze Preethi Pal Athletics Women's 100m T35 Bronze

Full list of India’s medal winners in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics