Paris 2024: Nadal wins in Olympic singles, to face Djokovic in 2nd round

Rafael Nadal made a last-minute decision to play singles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday and won his first-round match against Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster showdown against rival Novak Djokovic. Nadal was greeted by a standing ovation from spectators, many of whom used cameras on their phones to capture the moment when he strode into Court Philippe Chatrier the same stadium where he has captured his record 14 French Open titles. There is a statue of Nadal outside the arena, and fans gathered around the steel structure Sunday morning, when it was still unclear whether he would be competing later.



Not only did the 38-year-old Spaniard play, but for stretches, particularly in the early going and in crunch time down the stretch, he played very much like a version of himself everyone is used to seeing: the sprinting, sliding, grunting star who owns 22 Grand Slam trophies in all and won Olympic gold medals for Spain in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016.

And the crowd loved it, regaling him with clap-accompanied chants of his nickname, Ra-fa! Ra-fa!



Nadal said Saturday night, after teaming with Carlos Alcaraz to win a first-round doubles match, that he wasn't sure whether he would participate in singles, too. Nadal has dealt with a series of injuries the past two seasons, including hip surgery in 2023, and his right thigh was taped Sunday. He needed a finger on his right hand treated by a trainer in the third set.

Nadal went through a morning practice session to test his fitness and made the call to play against Fucsovics, much to the delight of the spectators waving red-and-yellow Spanish flags in the stands.



Nadal and Alcaraz Spain's old-and-new pairing of tennis superstars won the first match they've ever played together as a doubles team, eliminating Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Saturday.

About 18 1/2 hours later, Nadal was back on court to face Fucsovics.

Nadal has not made clear whether the Summer Games will be the last event of his storied career, although there's been plenty of speculation it will be, given all of his recent health problems, including an operation on his hip last year.

In the second round, Nadal will face Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia. It will be their 60th matchup, more than any other two men have played against each other in the Open era, which began in 1968. Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 30-29.

Dojokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles make him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal.