Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule, Games list, timings, live streaming

The 2024 Summer Olympics is set to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The event will feature 45 sports, including the 28 'core' Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing. India will participate in
The Paris Olympics will officially begin on July 26 with a glittering opening ceremony. However, football and rugby sevens events will start two days earlier on July 24 at 6:30 PM IST.
India will send a strong contingent of over 100 athletes to Paris, with medal hopefuls including Neeraj Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu in women's singles, and Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles. Another historic performance is expected from the Indian men's hockey team, which won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.
It is also expected that Mirabai Chanu will again return home with a medal in weightlifting. Chanu won silver in the Tokyo Olympics.
Check latest news on Paris Olympics 2024 here
Paris Olympics Games List
|Full Games List in Paris Olympics 2024
|3x3 Basketball
|Handball
|Archery
|Hockey
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Judo
|Artistic Swimming
|Marathon Swimming
|Athletics
|Modern Pentathlon
|Badminton
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Basketball
|Rowing
|Beach Volleyball
|Rugby Sevens
|Boxing
|Sailing
|Breaking
|Shooting
|Canoe Slalom
|Skateboarding
|Canoe Sprint
|Sport Climbing
|Cycling BMX Freestyle
|Surfing
|Cycling BMX Racing
|Swimming
|Cycling Mountain Bike
|Table Tennis
|Cycling Road
|Taekwondo
|Cycling Track
|Tennis
|Diving
|Trampoline Gymnastics
|Equestrian
|Triathlon
|Fencing
|Volleyball
|Football
|Water Polo
|Golf
|Weightlifting
|Wrestling
|-
Here is the list of sports that Indian athletes will participate in:
|Sports Indian Athletes Will Participate In
|Athletics
|Archery
|Badminton
|Boxing
|Equestrian
|Hockey
|Judo
|Rowing
|Sailing
|Shooting
|Swimming
|Table Tennis
|Tennis
|Weightlifting
|Wrestling
India Schedule for Paris Olympics
July 25, Thursday
- Archery – Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 PM) and Men's Individual Ranking Round
July 26, Friday
- Opening Ceremony
July 27, Saturday
- Hockey - India vs New Zealand
- Badminton – Men's Singles Group Stage, Women's Singles Group Stage, Men's Doubles Group Stage, Women's Doubles Group Stage
- Boxing - Prelims Round of 32
- Rowing - Men's Single Sculls Heats
- Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Rifle medal matches, 10m Air Pistol qualification, 10m Air Pistol qualification
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles Prelims, Round of 64
- Tennis – 1st round matches – Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles
July 28, Sunday
- Archery – Women's Team Round of 16 to Finals
- Rowing – Men's Single Sculls Repechage round
- Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men's Final, 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Women's Final
- Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke Heats, Men's 100m Backstroke semi-final, Women's 200m Freestyle Heats, Women's 200m Freestyle semi-final
July 29, Monday
- Archery – Men's Team Round of 16 to Finals
- Hockey – India vs Argentina (4:15 PM)
- Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final E/F
- Shooting – Trap Men's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, 10m Air Rifle Men's Final
- Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Women's 200m Freestyle Final
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles- Round of 64 & Round of 32
- Tennis – 2nd round matches
July 30, Tuesday
- Archery – Women's Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32, Men's Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32
- Equestrian – Dressage Individual Day 1
- Hockey – India vs Ireland (4:45 PM)
- Rowing – Men's Single Sculls Quarter Finals
- Shooting – Trap Women's Qualification – Day 1, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team medal matches, Trap Men's Final
- Tennis – Round 3 Matches
July 31, Wednesday
- Boxing – Quarter Finals
- Equestrian – Dressage Individual Day 2
- Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final
- Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification, Trap Women's final
- Table Tennis – Round of 16
- Tennis – Men's Doubles semi-finals
August 1, Thursday
- Athletics – Men's 20km Race Walk, Women's 20km Race Walk (11 AM onwards)
- Badminton – Men's & Women's Doubles quarter-final, Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16
- Hockey – India vs Belgium (1:30 PM)
- Golf – Men's Round 1
- Judo – Women's 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals
- Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final A/B
- Sailing – Men's & Women's Dinghy Race 1-10
- Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles quarter-final
- Tennis – Men's Singles quarter-final
August 2, Friday
- Archery – Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals
- Athletics – Men's Shot Put Qualification
- Badminton - Women's Doubles semi-final, Men's Doubles semi-final, Men's Singles quarter-final
- Hockey - India vs Australia (4:45 PM)
- Golf – Men's Round 2
- Rowing - Men's Single Sculls Finals
- Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women's Qualifiers, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles semi-final
- Tennis – Men's Singles semi-final, Men's Doubles medal matches
August 3, Saturday
- Archery – Women's Individual Round of 16 to Finals
- Athletics – Men's Shot Put Final
- Badminton – Women's Singles quarter-final, Women's Doubles Medal matches
- Boxing – Quarter Finals, Women's 60kg – semi-final
- Golf – Men's Round 3
- Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women's Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women's Final – Skeet Men's Final
- Table Tennis – Women's Singles medal matches
- Tennis – Men's Singles medal matches
- August 4, Sunday
- Archery – Men's Individual Round of 16 to Finals
- Athletics – Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (1:35 PM), Men's Long Jump Qualification
- Badminton – Women's Singles semi-final, Men's Singles semi-final, Men's Doubles Medal matches
- Boxing – Semi-final
- Equestrian – Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
- Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals
- Golf - Men's Round 4
- Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual-Stage 1, Skeet Women's Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women's Final
- Table Tennis – Men's Singles medal matches
August 5, Monday
- Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women's 5000m Final
- Badminton – Women's Singles medal matches, Men's Singles medal matches
- Shooting – Skeet Mixed Team Qualification, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final, Skeet Mixed Team medal match
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team Round of 16
- Wrestling – Women's 68 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final
- August 6, Tuesday
- Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw qualification, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men's Long Jump Final
- Boxing – Semi-final, Women's 60kg – Final
- Hockey – Men's semi-final
- Sailing – Men's & Women's Dinghy medal race
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team quarter-final
- Wrestling – Women's 68 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 50 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final
August 7, Wednesday
- Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, Women's Javelin Throw Qualification, Men's High Jump Qualification, Men's Triple Jump Qualification
- Boxing – Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg Finals
- Golf – Women's Round 1
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team quarter-final, Men's Team semi-final
- Weightlifting – Women's 49 kg
- Wrestling – Women's 50 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 53 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final
- August 8, Thursday
- Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw Final, Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage, Women's Shot Put Qualification
- Boxing – Men's 51kg, Women's 54kg Finals
- Hockey – Men's medal matches
- Golf – Women's Round 2
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's semi-final
- Wrestling – Women's 57 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final, Women's 53 kg semi-final to medal matches, Men's 57 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final
August 9, Friday
- Athletics – Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women's 100m Hurdles semi-final, Women's Shot Put Final, Men's Triple Jump Final
- Boxing – Men's 71kg, Women's 50kg, Men's 92kg, Women's 66kg Finals
- Golf – Women's Round 3
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team medal matches
- Wrestling – Women's 57 kg semi-final to medal matches, Men's 57 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 62 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final
August 10, Saturday
- Athletics – Women's 4x400m Relay Final, Men's 4x400m Relay Final, Women's 100m Hurdles Final, Women's Javelin Throw Final, Men's High Jump Final
- Boxing – Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg, Women's 75kg, Men's +92kg Finals
- Golf – Women's Round 4
- Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team medal matches
- Wrestling – Women's 76 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final, Women's 62 kg semi-final and medal matches
August 11, Sunday
- Wrestling – Women's 76 kg semi-final to medal matches
Paris Olympics 2024 start date, live match timings (India), Live telecast and streaming details
When will Paris Olympics 2024 begins?
The Paris Olympics Summer Games 2024 will begin on July 26, 2024. However, the group matches of Football and Rugby Seven will kick start on July 24. Qualification round of Archery round will kick start on July 25.
What will be match timings during Paris Olympics 2024, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The matches during the Paris Olympics will start as early as 11:30 AM IST and conclude by 2:30 AM IST.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Olympics in India?
Jio has the broadcasting rights for Paris Olympics in India. Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD will live telecast Olympics 2024 in India. Sports 18 3 HD/SD will live stream India matches with Hindi Commentary.
How to watch live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
Jio Cinema will live stream Paris Olympics 2024 in India.