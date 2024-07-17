Paris Olympics 2024 full schedule, Games list, timings, live streaming

The 2024 Summer Olympics is set to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The event will feature 45 sports, including the 28 'core' Olympic sports with the addition of breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing. India will participate in

The Paris Olympics will officially begin on July 26 with a glittering opening ceremony. However, football and rugby sevens events will start two days earlier on July 24 at 6:30 PM IST.

India will send a strong contingent of over 100 athletes to Paris, with medal hopefuls including Neeraj Chopra, shuttler PV Sindhu in women's singles, and Satwik-Chirag in men's doubles. Another historic performance is expected from the Indian men's hockey team, which won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.





It is also expected that Mirabai Chanu will again return home with a medal in weightlifting. Chanu won silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

Paris Olympics Games List



Full Games List in Paris Olympics 2024 3x3 Basketball Handball Archery Hockey Artistic Gymnastics Judo Artistic Swimming Marathon Swimming Athletics Modern Pentathlon Badminton Rhythmic Gymnastics Basketball Rowing Beach Volleyball Rugby Sevens Boxing Sailing Breaking Shooting Canoe Slalom Skateboarding Canoe Sprint Sport Climbing Cycling BMX Freestyle Surfing Cycling BMX Racing Swimming Cycling Mountain Bike Table Tennis Cycling Road Taekwondo Cycling Track Tennis Diving Trampoline Gymnastics Equestrian Triathlon Fencing Volleyball Football Water Polo Golf Weightlifting Wrestling -

Here is the list of sports that Indian athletes will participate in:



Sports Indian Athletes Will Participate In Athletics Archery Badminton Boxing Equestrian Hockey Judo Rowing Sailing Shooting Swimming Table Tennis Tennis Weightlifting Wrestling



India Schedule for Paris Olympics

July 25, Thursday

Archery – Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 PM) and Men's Individual Ranking Round

July 26, Friday

Opening Ceremony

July 27, Saturday

Hockey - India vs New Zealand

Badminton – Men's Singles Group Stage, Women's Singles Group Stage, Men's Doubles Group Stage, Women's Doubles Group Stage

Boxing - Prelims Round of 32

Rowing - Men's Single Sculls Heats

Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Rifle medal matches, 10m Air Pistol qualification, 10m Air Pistol qualification

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles Prelims, Round of 64

Tennis – 1st round matches – Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles

July 28, Sunday

Archery – Women's Team Round of 16 to Finals

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls Repechage round

Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men's Final, 10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Women's Final

Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke Heats, Men's 100m Backstroke semi-final, Women's 200m Freestyle Heats, Women's 200m Freestyle semi-final

July 29, Monday

Archery – Men's Team Round of 16 to Finals

Hockey – India vs Argentina (4:15 PM)

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final E/F

Shooting – Trap Men's Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, 10m Air Rifle Men's Final

Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Women's 200m Freestyle Final

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles- Round of 64 & Round of 32

Tennis – 2nd round matches

July 30, Tuesday

Archery – Women's Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32, Men's Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Day 1

Hockey – India vs Ireland (4:45 PM)

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls Quarter Finals

Shooting – Trap Women's Qualification – Day 1, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team medal matches, Trap Men's Final

Tennis – Round 3 Matches

July 31, Wednesday

Boxing – Quarter Finals

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Day 2

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final

Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification, Trap Women's final

Table Tennis – Round of 16

Tennis – Men's Doubles semi-finals

August 1, Thursday

Athletics – Men's 20km Race Walk, Women's 20km Race Walk (11 AM onwards)

Badminton – Men's & Women's Doubles quarter-final, Men's & Women's Singles Round of 16

Hockey – India vs Belgium (1:30 PM)

Golf – Men's Round 1

Judo – Women's 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals

Rowing – Men's Single Sculls semi-final A/B

Sailing – Men's & Women's Dinghy Race 1-10

Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles quarter-final

Tennis – Men's Singles quarter-final

August 2, Friday

Archery – Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics – Men's Shot Put Qualification

Badminton - Women's Doubles semi-final, Men's Doubles semi-final, Men's Singles quarter-final

Hockey - India vs Australia (4:45 PM)

Golf – Men's Round 2

Rowing - Men's Single Sculls Finals

Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women's Qualifiers, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Singles semi-final

Tennis – Men's Singles semi-final, Men's Doubles medal matches

August 3, Saturday

Archery – Women's Individual Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics – Men's Shot Put Final

Badminton – Women's Singles quarter-final, Women's Doubles Medal matches

Boxing – Quarter Finals, Women's 60kg – semi-final

Golf – Men's Round 3

Shooting – Skeet Men's Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women's Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women's Final – Skeet Men's Final

Table Tennis – Women's Singles medal matches

Tennis – Men's Singles medal matches

August 4, Sunday

Archery – Men's Individual Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics – Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (1:35 PM), Men's Long Jump Qualification

Badminton – Women's Singles semi-final, Men's Singles semi-final, Men's Doubles Medal matches

Boxing – Semi-final

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Hockey – Men's Quarter Finals

Golf - Men's Round 4

Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qual-Stage 1, Skeet Women's Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women's Final

Table Tennis – Men's Singles medal matches

August 5, Monday

Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women's 5000m Final

Badminton – Women's Singles medal matches, Men's Singles medal matches

Shooting – Skeet Mixed Team Qualification, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Final, Skeet Mixed Team medal match

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team Round of 16

Wrestling – Women's 68 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

August 6, Tuesday

Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw qualification, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men's Long Jump Final

Boxing – Semi-final, Women's 60kg – Final

Hockey – Men's semi-final

Sailing – Men's & Women's Dinghy medal race

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team quarter-final

Wrestling – Women's 68 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 50 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

August 7, Wednesday

Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final, Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1, Women's Javelin Throw Qualification, Men's High Jump Qualification, Men's Triple Jump Qualification

Boxing – Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg Finals

Golf – Women's Round 1

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team quarter-final, Men's Team semi-final

Weightlifting – Women's 49 kg

Wrestling – Women's 50 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 53 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

August 8, Thursday

Athletics – Men's Javelin Throw Final, Women's 100m Hurdles Repechage, Women's Shot Put Qualification

Boxing – Men's 51kg, Women's 54kg Finals

Hockey – Men's medal matches

Golf – Women's Round 2

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's semi-final

Wrestling – Women's 57 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final, Women's 53 kg semi-final to medal matches, Men's 57 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

August 9, Friday

Athletics – Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women's 100m Hurdles semi-final, Women's Shot Put Final, Men's Triple Jump Final

Boxing – Men's 71kg, Women's 50kg, Men's 92kg, Women's 66kg Finals

Golf – Women's Round 3

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team medal matches

Wrestling – Women's 57 kg semi-final to medal matches, Men's 57 kg semi-final to medal matches, Women's 62 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final

August 10, Saturday

Athletics – Women's 4x400m Relay Final, Men's 4x400m Relay Final, Women's 100m Hurdles Final, Women's Javelin Throw Final, Men's High Jump Final

Boxing – Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg, Women's 75kg, Men's +92kg Finals

Golf – Women's Round 4

Table Tennis – Men's & Women's Team medal matches

Wrestling – Women's 76 kg Round of 16 & quarter-final, Women's 62 kg semi-final and medal matches

August 11, Sunday

Wrestling – Women's 76 kg semi-final to medal matches

Archery: Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 PM) and Men's Individual Ranking Round

Paris Olympics 2024 start date, live match timings (India), Live telecast and streaming details

When will Paris Olympics 2024 begins?

The Paris Olympics Summer Games 2024 will begin on July 26, 2024. However, the group matches of Football and Rugby Seven will kick start on July 24. Qualification round of Archery round will kick start on July 25.

What will be match timings during Paris Olympics 2024, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The matches during the Paris Olympics will start as early as 11:30 AM IST and conclude by 2:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Olympics in India?

Jio has the broadcasting rights for Paris Olympics in India. Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD will live telecast Olympics 2024 in India. Sports 18 3 HD/SD will live stream India matches with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream Paris Olympics 2024 in India.