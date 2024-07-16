Team Mongolia's uniforms for 2024 Paris Olympics has netizens in chokehold

Team Mongolia is stealing the show at the Paris Olympics parade 2024 with their stunning uniforms, designed by local label Michel&Amazonka, said to be the country’s most progressive fashion brands. Team Mongolia has already won the Olympics, proclaimed the social media users, as the team paraded in their unique traditional dresses. Michel&Amazonka, one of Mongolia's most moderate fashion brands owned by two sisters, recently disclosed the team's outfits for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening and closing function. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The video being widely viewed on social media shows the Michel&Amazonka uniforms being donned by team Mongolia, with the outfits including traditional Mongolian themes.

All about the ‘Michel & Amazonka’

Based out of the country's capital of Ulaanbaatar, Michel and Amazonka was established by sisters Michel, Amazonka, and Munkhjargal Choigaalaa in 2015. The brand is known for weaving around Mongolian culture and conventional elements with contemporary silhouettes and cutting across couture and ready to-wear clothes.

Team Mongolia's uniforms in Paris Olympics 2024

The video showcasing the Michel&Amazonka uniforms for team Mongolia shows the models wearing outfits highlighting conventional Mongolian themes. One of the female models wore team Mongolia female flag bearer's uniform highlighting a robe dress (known as deels, which are still worn by Mongolians) and matched it with a weaved vest, a purse very like India's potli bags, heels, and earrings. The other female model wore a same weaved vest, a pleated skirt, pullover, purse, and earrings. It is the female athletes' uniform.

The male flag bearer of the team had a uniform with a thin cotton Mongolian robe embellished with embroidery, thought to be sacred in Mongolia. The man donned an embroidered vest, Mongolian boots, and an embellished belt. While the male athlete's uniform includes pants, a Mandarin collar shirt, weaved vest, and sneakers.





How did the netizens react to Team Mongolia's uniforms in Paris Olympics 2024?

A few fashion influencer pages shared videos discussing team Mongolia's Olympic uniforms. Fashion commentator Ryan Yip took to Instagram to discuss the couture look and stated, "Tell me why we read about fashion every day, but I've never seen this until now." He said that the uniforms were not runway pieces yet couture outfits for the Mongolian team.

One user wrote, "Who told the whole Mongolian Olympic team to pop off that hard." Another remarked, "They just won the Olympics before it even started." Another wrote, "Best uniforms ever." Another commented, "It's a reimagined version of our traditional attire, which I think best represents Mongolians." Another said, "I literally gasped out loud when you said these are their Olympic uniforms," and we relate.

About the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics is the 33rd edition of the quadrennial occasion. It will happen in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11. More than 200 nations are supposed to send their athletes to compete in an overall of 329 occasions across 32 sports.