Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 3, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 8 (August 3) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all eyes will once again be on the shooting arena, where double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will compete in her third final of the women’s 25m pistol event at 1 PM IST. Additionally, shooter Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will participate in the men’s skeet qualification, and in the women’s skeet event, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will aim to secure their spots in the next stage, starting at 12:30 PM IST.