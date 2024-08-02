40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker, once just another name in the world of Indian shooting, has seen a significant rise in her popularity after winning twin medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics. Bhaker has already secured two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events and is on the verge of adding a third in the 25m air pistol event.

Following her recent achievements, over 40 brands have approached Bhaker for endorsements, according to a report from The Times of India. Although she remains focused on the Paris Olympic Games, her management agency has finalised a few deals worth several crores, the report added.

Previously, Bhaker charged Rs 20-25 lakh per endorsement. However, her fee has now increased six to seven times, with one deal reportedly closing at around Rs 1.5 crore.

Manu Bhaker's brand value

Neerav Tomar, CEO and MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment, which manages Bhaker, told TOI, "We have got about 40-odd enquiries in just the last 2-3 days. We are focusing right now on the long-term association deals, and we have closed a couple of endorsements."

Until recently, Bhaker endorsed only one brand, Performax Activewear. Now, about six additional brands are in discussions with her for endorsements or sponsorships, the report said.

Tomar further said, "Her brand value, of course, has jumped five to six folds. So, anything we were doing before was in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh, now it has gone to the region of about Rs 1.5 crore for one deal of endorsements. This is a one-year kind of engagement for a brand category with exclusivity."

While the focus remains on long-term endorsements, some short-term digital engagement deals are also being considered, the report said. Tomar noted that the Olympics present a unique opportunity for athletes in niche sports like shooting to gain significant attention. As a result, there is substantial interest in short-term deals, static posts, and moment marketing to leverage the Olympic success.

'Olympic medallists stand out'

Reflecting on the past, Tomar told the English daily, "At the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, we win many medals in shooting, but the interest often wanes. In the Olympics, athletes stand out more, and with two medals, they truly shine."

Bhaker's journey from the Tokyo Olympics disappointment to becoming a national sports icon mirrors the success of Neeraj Chopra, whose gold medal in the last Olympic Games elevated him to stardom.

Additionally, recently the Economic Times reported that IOS Sports & Entertainment, the company that manages Bhaker, is taking legal action against brands that have used her photos and videos in congratulatory ads without proper sponsorship agreements.