Vegan Tuna to Daal-roti: Indian athletes' diet at Paris Olympics 2024

While practice and exercise are generally considered the most important routine for success, there is one more thing that plays a crucial role in the success of any athlete: their diet. The Summer Olympics is a stage where athletes from all around the world gather with the ultimate goal of making their nation proud by finishing on the podium.The events last almost 15 days and require maximum effort from all the participants, as in tournaments like this, a split second is more than enough to make or break their career. Athletes need to be physically and mentally strong to give their best possible effort when they take the field.While practice and exercise are generally considered the most important routine for success, there is one more thing that plays a crucial role in the success of any athlete: their diet.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), ahead of any Olympics, asks the participating nations for the preferred menu of their athletes to ensure every athlete is at their optimal best during the entire period of the games. India, who is travelling to Paris with their 117-member contingent, has also asked the IOC to prepare food based on the requirements of their athletes.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, there will be dedicated food stalls available for the Indian athletes and fans, with a number of Indian dishes available at these stalls.Notably, while these stalls will have classic dishes like dal-roti, steamed basmati rice, aloo gobhi, lamb korma, Indian-style chicken curry, and some other broths, they will also have a vegan menu for the vegan fans and athletes.The vegan menu will include meat-free hot dogs, made from soy, wheat, and protein instead of meat, and vegan tuna, a popular vegan dish made from chickpeas and hearts of palm, giving it an exact texture like tuna fish.

While there will be some foods that will be common for all the athletes of all the nations, some foods will be prepared specifically for each nation. Due to the geographical differences between the nations, the diet requirements of the athletes also differ, which signifies the importance of specially curated dishes.