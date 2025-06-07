Home / Sports / Other Sports News / NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands beat India 2-1 top of the table
Live New Update

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands beat India 2-1 top of the table

NED vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India drops down to fourth spot following their loss vs Netherlands

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 highlights
Netherlands vs India FIH Pro League 2025 highlights

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
9:11 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Updated points table

Rank Country Played Wins Draws SO-Bonus Losses Points
1 Netherlands 9 3 4 4 2 17
2 England 8 4 2 2 2 16
3 Belgium 8 4 3 1 1 16
4 India 9 5 0 0 4 15
5 Germany 8 4 1 0 3 13
6 Argentina 9 4 0 0 5 12
7 Australia 8 3 3 0 2 12
8 Spain 9 3 2 1 4 12
9 Ireland 8 0 1 0 7 1

9:08 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Netherlands beat India

T Van Dam's two goal heriocs helped Netherlands beat India in their first match of FIH Pro League Eupoean leg. Netherlands with with this win has climbed to the top of the points table.

9:01 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: NED in lead

58: T Van Dam finally breaks the dealock in the dying minutes as Netherlands takes 2-1 lead with just two minutes to go.
 
Score: IND 1-2 NED (4th quarter)

8:56 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Shoot-out loading

55: Both temas are still tied 1-1 in the game with just five minutes to go. The match is now likely headed to shoot-out now.

Score: IND 1-1 NED (4th quarter)

8:51 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Final 10 minutes

50": The last ten minutes of the match is now underway. Both teams need a goal now to avoid dropping points in thier first game of European leg. 
 
Score: IND 1-1 NED (4th quarter)

8:46 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Final quarter underway

The fourth and final quarter of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match is now underway.

8:44 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Third quarter ends

45":The third quarter of the match ends with both teams still on level terms.
 
Score: IND 1-1 NED (3rd quarter)

8:41 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: India on defence

40":Netherlands are looking more aggresive as Indian team is pushed in defence.
 
Score: IND 1-1 NED (3rd quarter)

8:34 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Search for tie breaker

35": Both teams are still on level termns as the searrch for tie-breaker continues.
 
Score: IND 1-1 NED (3rd quarter)

8:28 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Second half underway

The second half of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match is now underway, with the scores level at 1-1.

8:18 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: First half ends

30": First half of the match ends with both teams level at 1-1. 

8:13 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Netherlands strikes

25": Netherlands pulled one back as the match is now on level terms.
 
Score: IND 1-1 NED (2nd quarter)

8:03 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Penalty corner for India

19": India wins the first penalty corner of the match and skipper Harmanpreet convets to put India ahead in the match.
 
Score: IND 1-0 NED (2nd quarter)

7:59 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match is now underway.

7:57 PM

India vs Netherlands Hockey LIVE UPDATES: First quarter ends

15": Neither team were able to find a goal in the first quarter as the scoreline remains nil-nil.
 
Score: IND 0-0 NED (1st quarter)
First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News