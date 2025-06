1968 to 2025: Full list of French Open women's singles winners & runner-ups

The women’s singles event of the 62nd edition of the iconic tennis Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, came to a close with Coco Gauff winning their maiden clay-court title after defeating World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the French Open 2025 on Saturday, 7 June.

The French Open, which was previously known as the French Championship before the start of the Open Era back in 1968, has been one of the most challenging titles to win among the tennis Grand Slam events. The USA’s Chris Evert holds the record for the most title wins in the Open Era, with seven titles to her name, followed by Steffi Graf with six French Open wins.