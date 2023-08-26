3 Indians in Worlds Javelin Final: One is Neeraj Chopra, who are other two?

Neeraj Chopra threw a distance of 88.77 meters in his first throw of the Javelin Throw qualification round in the World Championships 2023. He was sure to make headlines and the Olympic champions did that as well.

But a bigger headline was about to be written as Kishore Jena and DP Manu, two other Indians qualified for the final of the Javelin Throw event to be held on Sunday, August 27 in Budapest, Hungry. This was the first time ever that three Indians qualified for the final of any event at the world level.

Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can. @MEAIndia — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 17, 2023 How did Jena reach the World Championships?

Jena, the fourth-best thrower in India after Chopra, Manu and Rohit Yadav, got the advantage of competing in an event where he was under no pressure to deliver. Son of rice farmers in Kothashi of Puri, Jena was not inclined towards Javelin Throw at the start.

Since he wanted to get admission into the State Sports Hostel and could not make the cut through the Volleyball selection, Jena opted for Javelin throw trials and with a strong build and muscles, he managed to get through.

But Jena never came into the contention until 2023. With season bests in the higher 70s till 2022, Jena suddenly threw 81.01 in the Indian Grand Prix in Trivandrum in March 2023. Having breached the 80-meter mark, there was no going back for the Odisha man.

Jena bettered his personal best in front of his home crowd at the Indian Open Championships, held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. He threw a distance of 82.87 meters to go past the best thrower in the meet, who was none other than DP Manu. But Jena was not satisfied.

In an interview with a website- The Bridge, Jena said, “I am not quite satisfied with my performance in the Inter States. I know I can do better. I have touched 84m in my training sessions, but I have not been able to replicate it in any competition.”

He knew what he was talking about as one month after the gold in Bhubaneshwar, Jena travelled to Colombo to take part in the 101st Sri Lankan Athletics Championships held at the Mahinda Rajapaksha Stadium in Diyagama. Over here, he did get above the 84-meter mark and threw a distance of 84.38 meters. Now, he is only behind Chopra in terms of personal bests among Indian athletes.

What can be expected of Jena in the final?

Jena, 27, is not someone who is easily satisfied by his efforts. Speaking to the Times of India after his 80.55 meters throw which put him in ninth place ahead of the Javelin Throw final on Sunday, August 27 at the National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Jena said, “It’s a huge stage and I was a bit nervous in the beginning. There was some pressure also but it won’t be like this on Sunday.”