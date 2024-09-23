Business Standard
Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the highest goal-scorer in the Premier League 2024-25, having found the back of the net 10 times.

Premier League 2024-25

Premier League 2024-25 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Defending champions Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table after securing a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. In five matches, City have won four and drawn one. Pep Guardiola's side has 13 points.

Liverpool hold the second spot in the Premier League 2024-25 standings, with 12 points from five matches.
The Reds are followed by Aston Villa and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United are placed 11th, with two wins from five matches, securing seven points.

Premier League 2024-25 team rankings
Rank Club Matches played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal difference Points
1 Manchester City 5 4 1 0 13 5 8 13
2 Liverpool 5 4 0 1 10 1 9 12
3 Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 10 7 3 12
4 Arsenal 5 3 2 0 8 3 5 11
5 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 11 5 6 10
6 Newcastle 5 3 1 1 7 6 1 10
7 Brighton 5 2 3 0 8 4 4 9
8 Nottm Forest 5 2 3 0 6 4 2 9
9 Fulham 5 2 2 1 7 5 2 8
10 Tottenham 5 2 1 2 9 5 4 7
11 Manchester United 5 2 1 2 5 5 0 7
12 Brentford 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2 6
13 Bournemouth 5 1 2 2 5 8 -3 5
14 West Ham 5 1 1 3 5 9 -4 4
15 Leicester City 5 0 3 2 6 8 -2 3
16 Crystal Palace 5 0 3 2 4 7 -3 3
17 Ipswich Town 5 0 3 2 3 8 -5 3
18 Southampton 5 0 1 4 2 9 -7 1
19 Everton 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9 1
20 Wolves 5 0 1 4 5 14 -9 1
 



Top five goal-scorers in Premier League 2024-25 season

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the highest goal-scorer in the Premier League 2024-25, having found the back of the net 10 times. He is followed by Luis Diaz, who has scored five goals this season.

Three players have scored four goals each, while three others have netted three times.

Most goals in Premier League as of September 23, 2024
Rank Player Club Nationality Goals scored
1 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 10
2 Luis Díaz Liverpool Colombia 5
3 Jhon Durán Aston Villa Colombia 4
3 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Senegal 4
3 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Cameroon 4
6 Harvey Barnes Newcastle United England 3
6 Noni Madueke Chelsea England 3
6 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 3
6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England 3
6 Danny Welbeck Brighton & Hove Albion England 3

Topics : England Premier League Manchester City Manchester United Liverpool Football Club Chelsea football

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

