Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Defending champions Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table after securing a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. In five matches, City have won four and drawn one. Pep Guardiola's side has 13 points.
Liverpool hold the second spot in the Premier League 2024-25 standings, with 12 points from five matches.
The Reds are followed by Aston Villa and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Manchester United are placed 11th, with two wins from five matches, securing seven points.
|Premier League 2024-25 team rankings
|Rank
|Club
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|5
|8
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|1
|9
|12
|3
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|7
|3
|12
|4
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|5
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|10
|6
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|7
|Brighton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|8
|Nottm Forest
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|9
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|8
|10
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|11
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|7
|12
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|13
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|14
|West Ham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|15
|Leicester City
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|16
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|17
|Ipswich Town
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|18
|Southampton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|1
|19
|Everton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|1
|20
|Wolves
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|1
Top five goal-scorers in Premier League 2024-25 season
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the highest goal-scorer in the Premier League 2024-25, having found the back of the net 10 times. He is followed by Luis Diaz, who has scored five goals this season.
Three players have scored four goals each, while three others have netted three times.
|Most goals in Premier League as of September 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Nationality
|Goals scored
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|Norway
|10
|2
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|Colombia
|5
|3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|Colombia
|4
|3
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|Senegal
|4
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|Cameroon
|4
|6
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle United
|England
|3
|6
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|England
|3
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|3
|6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|England
|3
|6
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|England
|3