Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman

Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been drafted into the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament, replacing Pakistan and Oman, as per the schedule released on Tuesday. The tournament will take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.

India, the host nation, finds itself in Pool A alongside China, Japan, and Kazakhstan. Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh.

The opening match on August 29 will see Malaysia face Bangladesh, while India will take on China in the final fixture of the day. The final, third-place play-off, and classification matches are scheduled for September 7.

Why Pakistan pulled out? While the Indian government had assured visas for Pakistani players, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) refused to travel, citing security concerns. The organisers, anticipating the uncertainty, had already approached Bangladesh to step in and complete the eight-team field. The bigger picture: Tensions beyond sport Pakistan’s absence is significant as the Asia Cup also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup. The refusal comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. India launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border, further straining bilateral sporting relations. Pakistan’s withdrawal underscores how regional conflicts continue to spill into the sporting arena, impacting athletes and international competitions.