Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Khelo India Water Sports Festival: J&K athletes chase glory on Dal Lake

Khelo India Water Sports Festival: J&K athletes chase glory on Dal Lake

More than 400 athletes from the 36 states and Union Territories of the country are here to compete at the iconic Dal Lake, an established world famous tourist spot.

Khelo India
Khelo India
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jammu and Kashmir contingent has undergone a 21-day camp to prepare for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) here and the 17-strong group is hopeful of securing national spotlight with a strong performance in the event starting August 21.

The Festival will run till August 23 and feature three medal sports -- rowing, canoeing and kayaking.

More than 400 athletes from the 36 states and Union Territories of the country are here to compete at the iconic Dal Lake, an established world famous tourist spot.

Muhammad Abbas Kand of Rainawari in Srinagar downtown has been preparing hard for the upcoming Games. He will take part in rowing doubles in the light weight category.

"I am hopeful of fetching a gold medal for Jammu and Kashmir. I am also elated that the Games are being held inside Dal Lake. It will give a boost to water sports in the region and also bring the much-needed limelight to water sports athletes like me," said Abbas. 

Abbas, who has won nine state and district level medals and participated in seven national events, including the 37th National Games in Goa, is among the 17 water sports athletes from J&K here.

Abbas and other water sports athletes from J&K have been training under the guidance of water sports coaches Parvez Ahmad Shagu of the J&K Police team and Waseem Raja of the J&K Sports Association.

Like Abbas, Irtiza Ali and Muntazir Ali are also looking forward to their participation in the rowing Pairs event.

Irtiza, who hails from the Saida Kadal area of Srinagar and won a bronze medal in the 43rd junior national rowing championships at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, wants to improve his performance and fetch gold this time around.

Zahid Hussain is another J&K water sports athlete who is keen to make a splash in KIWSF. Zahid, a national bronze medal winner, has also won 25 district and state medals. He will be taking part in the canoe slalom event.

"Team India water sports athletes will come here. We will learn techniques from them. We will race with them really hard," Zahid said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manu's bronze, Rashmika's junior gold brighten India's day at shooting

Kazakhstan tennis player handed 4-year ban over doping violation

Iga Swiatek Clinches Cincinnati Open Title with Win Over Jasmine Paolini

Alcaraz clinches Cincinnati Open as Sinner retires due to Illness

F1 leader Oscar Piastri honoured with personal grandstand at Aus GP

Topics :Sports News

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story