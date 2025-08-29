Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Check India, China and Japan rankings

The 2025 Hockey Asia Cup kicked off in Rajgir, Bihar, today with all eight teams from both Pool A and Pool B in action. The day started with three back-to-back one-sided games before India and China ended the day’s action with a high-intensity Pool A clash which saw the hosts securing a fighting 3-0 win. All teams are supposed to play three matches each during the group stages and are now done with one game each. So what does the current points table of the event look like? Let’s take a look.

Pool A: Japan tops despite India’s gritty win

The first Pool A match of the day was between Japan and Kazakhstan where the five-time fourth-placed Japan ran riot and thrashed Kazakhstan, who are only playing their second Asia Cup, by 7-0 to secure the top spot in the Pool A points table.

In the second match, India, despite going down 0-1 after the first quarter, fought back hard to gain a 3-1 lead over China before the Chinese side scored back-to-back goals to level things up 3-3 by the end of the third quarter. But skipper Harmanpreet struck the decisive goal for India in the fourth quarter as the hosts walked away with a 4-3 win.