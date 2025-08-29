Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Check India, China and Japan rankings

Pool A: Japan tops despite India’s gritty win
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Pool A
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Pool B: Korea dominates the day
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Pool B
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Korea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Malaysia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
