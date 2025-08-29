Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Malaysia, Korea start with big wins in Pool B

Malaysia shrugged off an early scare to overpower Bangladesh 4-1 in their Pool B opener at the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament on Friday. Ranked 29th, Bangladesh stunned the favourites by taking the lead in the 16th minute through Ashraful Islam’s penalty corner strike.

Check India vs China hockey live score in Asia Cup 2025 here The world No. 12 Malaysians responded with relentless pressure, pushing numbers forward in search of the equaliser. Their persistence paid off just before half-time when Ashran Hamsani netted a field goal in the 25th minute.

Malaysia returned stronger in the second half, with Akhimullah Anuar (36th) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (48th) adding two more field goals. Syed Cholan (54th) sealed the result with a penalty corner conversion, ensuring a comfortable victory after a shaky start.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India vs China live streaming, squads, timings Despite securing just one goal from four penalty corners, Malaysia’s attacking depth made the difference. Bangladesh, who earned two penalty corners, converted one. Title Holders Korea Thrash Chinese Taipei Later in the day, defending champions South Korea underlined their dominance with a 7-0 demolition of Chinese Taipei. Dain Son led the charge with a clinical hat-trick (17th, 29th, 58th), while Jihun Yang struck twice from penalty corners (27th, 50th). ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Hockey: Arch-rivals to clash in 2025-26 FIH Pro League Seyong Oh (53rd) and Yoonho Kong (54th) added to the tally before Son completed his treble in the final minutes, capping a ruthless display by the five-time champions. Korea’s slick passing and penalty corner efficiency proved too much for the lower-ranked opponents.