Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Malaysia, Korea start with big wins in Pool B

Malaysia overcame Bangladesh 4-1 while holders Korea thrashed Chinese Taipei 7-0 in Pool B as the men's Asia Cup hockey got underway in style.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Day 1 results
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Malaysia shrugged off an early scare to overpower Bangladesh 4-1 in their Pool B opener at the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament on Friday. Ranked 29th, Bangladesh stunned the favourites by taking the lead in the 16th minute through Ashraful Islam’s penalty corner strike.
 
The world No. 12 Malaysians responded with relentless pressure, pushing numbers forward in search of the equaliser. Their persistence paid off just before half-time when Ashran Hamsani netted a field goal in the 25th minute.  Check India vs China hockey live score in Asia Cup 2025 here
 
Malaysia returned stronger in the second half, with Akhimullah Anuar (36th) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (48th) adding two more field goals. Syed Cholan (54th) sealed the result with a penalty corner conversion, ensuring a comfortable victory after a shaky start.
 
Despite securing just one goal from four penalty corners, Malaysia’s attacking depth made the difference. Bangladesh, who earned two penalty corners, converted one. 
 
Title Holders Korea Thrash Chinese Taipei
 
Later in the day, defending champions South Korea underlined their dominance with a 7-0 demolition of Chinese Taipei. Dain Son led the charge with a clinical hat-trick (17th, 29th, 58th), while Jihun Yang struck twice from penalty corners (27th, 50th).
 
Seyong Oh (53rd) and Yoonho Kong (54th) added to the tally before Son completed his treble in the final minutes, capping a ruthless display by the five-time champions. Korea’s slick passing and penalty corner efficiency proved too much for the lower-ranked opponents. 
 
What’s Next
 
Malaysia will now face the defending champions Korea in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Bangladesh take on Chinese Taipei earlier in the day in what is already a must-win fixture for both sides.
 
Over in Pool A, Japan are scheduled to meet Kazakhstan, while India conclude the day’s proceedings against China.
 
The Big Picture
 
The Asia Cup is not just about continental pride — it offers a direct ticket to next year’s FIH Men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30. With Korea showing their pedigree and Malaysia demonstrating resilience, the early signs point to a fiercely competitive tournament where every slip could cost a place on hockey’s biggest stage.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Hockey NewsAsia cup hockey

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

