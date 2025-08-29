US Open 2025 Day 6 live streaming: Alcaraz, Djokovic in action in round 3

Men’s Singles: Top Seeds in Action
US Open 2025 men’s singles schedule for Day 6:
|Stadium/Court
|Time (IST)
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|9:00 PM IST
|L. Darderi (ITA) [32]
|C. Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|4:30 AM IST (next day)
|N. Djokovic (SRB) [7]
|C. Norrie (GBR)
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|11:00 PM IST
|B. Shelton (USA) [6]
|A. Mannarino (FRA)
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|4:30 AM IST (next day)
|J. Kym (SUI)
|T. Fritz (USA) [4]
|Grandstand
|8:30 PM IST
|J. Lehecka (CZE) [20]
|R. Collignon (BEL)
|Grandstand
|12:30 AM IST (next day)
|F. Tiafoe (USA) [17]
|J. Struff (GER)
|Stadium 17
|8:30 PM IST
|B. Bonzi (FRA)
|A. Rinderknech (FRA)
|Stadium 17
|2:30 AM IST (next day)
|U. Blanchet (FRA)
|T. Machac (CZE) [21]
Women’s Singles: Big Names Back on Court
US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 6:
|Stadium / Court
|Time (IST)
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|After men’s match (≈11:00 PM IST)
|J. Pegula (USA) [4]
|V. Azarenka
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Night session (≈6:00 AM IST next day)
|T. Townsend (USA)
|M. Andreeva [5]
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|8:30 PM IST
|E. Rybakina (KAZ) [9]
|E. Raducanu (GBR)
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|4:30 AM IST (next day)
|A. Sabalenka [1]
|L. Fernandez (CAN) [31]
|Grandstand
|10:30 PM IST
|M. Vondrousova (CZE)
|J. Paolini (ITA) [7]
|Grandstand
|Midnight session (≈1:30 AM IST)
|E. Navarro (USA) [10]
|B. Krejcikova (CZE)
|Stadium 17
|10:00 PM IST
|E. Mertens (BEL) [19]
|C. Bucsa (ESP)
|Stadium 17
|Midnight session (≈1:00 AM IST)
|P. Hon (AUS)
|A. Li (USA)
US Open 2025 Day 6 live streaming and telecast details
