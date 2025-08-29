US Open 2025 Day 6 live streaming: Alcaraz, Djokovic in action in round 3

The Day 6 of the US Open 2025 promises an electric lineup at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City, as the world’s top players take to the courts for their third-round encounters. With the competition intensifying, Saturday’s schedule is packed with heavyweights and former champions looking to secure their places in the second week.

The men's draw is spearheaded by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, both seeking to cement their dominance and extend their legacies in New York. Meanwhile, the women's section has all the ingredients for classic encounters, with Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Emma Raducanu, and Leylah Fernandez all featuring in high-profile showdowns. Each match carries its own storylines, whether it is a champion defending their turf or an underdog searching for a breakthrough moment. With so much talent and drama lined up, Day 6 is poised to deliver the kind of intensity and unpredictability that define the US Open.

Men’s Singles: Top Seeds in Action Carlos Alcaraz will headline the men’s action when he takes on Italy’s Luciano Darderi under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz, already a two-time Grand Slam champion, is looking to claim his second US Open title in three years and enters as the overwhelming favourite. Darderi, seeded 32nd, has been one of the season’s breakout performers, but facing the Spaniard in front of a packed New York crowd will be the toughest test of his career. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, continues his campaign against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in what is expected to be a tactical battle. Djokovic’s precision and experience give him the edge, but Norrie’s consistency and counter-punching could force the Serbian to dig deep. Adding to the home crowd’s excitement, American No. 1 Taylor Fritz faces young Swiss star Jerome Kym on Armstrong. Fritz has momentum, yet Kym’s fearless shot-making ensures that this encounter won’t be straightforward.

US Open 2025 men’s singles schedule for Day 6: Stadium/Court Time (IST) Player 1 Player 2 Arthur Ashe Stadium 9:00 PM IST L. Darderi (ITA) [32] C. Alcaraz (ESP) [2] Arthur Ashe Stadium 4:30 AM IST (next day) N. Djokovic (SRB) [7] C. Norrie (GBR) Louis Armstrong Stadium 11:00 PM IST B. Shelton (USA) [6] A. Mannarino (FRA) Louis Armstrong Stadium 4:30 AM IST (next day) J. Kym (SUI) T. Fritz (USA) [4] Grandstand 8:30 PM IST J. Lehecka (CZE) [20] R. Collignon (BEL) Grandstand 12:30 AM IST (next day) F. Tiafoe (USA) [17] J. Struff (GER) Stadium 17 8:30 PM IST B. Bonzi (FRA) A. Rinderknech (FRA) Stadium 17 2:30 AM IST (next day) U. Blanchet (FRA) T. Machac (CZE) [21]

Women’s Singles: Big Names Back on Court On the women’s side, Day 6 showcases some of the most enticing battles of the tournament so far. Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, meets 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu in a clash of former major champions. Rybakina’s powerful serve and flat groundstrokes will be key weapons, but Raducanu, buoyed by the New York crowd, has looked revitalised and could push the Kazakh star into a long fight. Later in the evening, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces Leylah Fernandez, another 2021 finalist, in a battle of raw power against quick footwork and counter-attacking flair. Sabalenka’s form makes her the favourite, but Fernandez has a history of thriving under Ashe’s lights.

Rounding off the big matches, American hope Jessica Pegula will lock horns with seasoned campaigner Victoria Azarenka. With Pegula seeking her first major semi-final and Azarenka carrying vast Slam experience, this match has all the makings of a gripping contest. US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 6: Stadium / Court Time (IST) Player 1 Player 2 Arthur Ashe Stadium After men’s match (≈11:00 PM IST) J. Pegula (USA) [4] V. Azarenka Arthur Ashe Stadium Night session (≈6:00 AM IST next day) T. Townsend (USA) M. Andreeva [5] Louis Armstrong Stadium 8:30 PM IST E. Rybakina (KAZ) [9] E. Raducanu (GBR) Louis Armstrong Stadium 4:30 AM IST (next day) A. Sabalenka [1] L. Fernandez (CAN) [31] Grandstand 10:30 PM IST M. Vondrousova (CZE) J. Paolini (ITA) [7] Grandstand Midnight session (≈1:30 AM IST) E. Navarro (USA) [10] B. Krejcikova (CZE) Stadium 17 10:00 PM IST E. Mertens (BEL) [19] C. Bucsa (ESP) Stadium 17 Midnight session (≈1:00 AM IST) P. Hon (AUS) A. Li (USA)

US Open 2025 Day 6 live streaming and telecast details When will Day 6 action of US Open 2025 begin? The Day 6 action of the US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 29 and will run till the early morning of August 30. Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 6? Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be some of the big names in action in the men’s singles Day 6 matchups of the US Open 2025. Who are the big names from the women’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 6?