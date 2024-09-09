Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: KOR draw PAK 2-2; IND vs JPN at 1;15 PM IST

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India will look to cement their top spot in the points table against Japan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2024 Asian Champions Trophy
2024 Asian Champions Trophy

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
12:43 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Another draw for PAK and KOR

Pakistan and Korea played another thrilling draw as three goals were scored in the final minute of the game. The final scoreline reads 2-2. This is second consecutive draw for both these teams.

12:41 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Now Korea with the equalizer

15", 4th QTR: Korea strikes with just 8 seconds to go as the match now stands at 2-2.

12:40 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan pulls off the miracle

15", 4th QTR: Pakistan scored again inside 30 seconds and are now leading 2-1 against Korea.

12:39 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan levels things up

15", 4th QTR: Pakistan puts one in with less then a minute to go as the match is now level at 1-1.

12:33 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Final five

10", 4th QTR: Pakistan needs to find a goal quickly as the match is now in its final five minutes with Korea still in lead.
 
Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 4th quarter

12:22 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Directionless aggression

5", 4th QTR: Pakistan is playing aggressively but its only resulting in more eroor from men in green rather than a goal.

Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 4th quarter

12:16 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Final quarter begins

the last 15 minute of match between Korea and Pakistan is now underway with the former hanging to thier 1-0 lead from the second quarter.

12:14 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea maintains lead

Korea is maintaining their 1-0 lead over Pakistan with one more quarter to go.

12:09 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Goal hunt continues for Pakistan

10", 3rd QTR: Korean defence seems like an impossible task for Pakistan who are yet to find thier first goal of the match.

Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 3rd quarter

12:02 PM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan with possession

5", 3rd QTR: Pakistan is holding the possession but Korea is denying everything thrown at them.

Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 3rd quarter

11:55 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Second half action begins

The second half of match between Korea and Pakistan is now underway with the former leading the game by 1-0.

11:46 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea in lead after first half

South Korea with the help of 16th minute goal from Jigwang Hyun are leading Pakistan 1-0 after the end of first half.

11:40 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea on top

10", 2nd QTR: Korea is not allowing Pakistani strikers to move freely and are hanging on to thier lead with defensive play.

Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 2nd quarter

11:35 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan unable to convert

5", 2nd quarter: Pakistan is creating chances but are unable to covert them into goal. Also they are one man down after a yellow card.

Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 2nd quarter

11:31 AM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea strikes first

1", 2nd QTR: Korea takes the lead with early strike in second quarter. The 2021 champions now leads 1-0 against Pakistan.

Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 2nd quarter

The Indian men's hockey team will continue their title defence at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy against Japan on Monday, September 9, from 1:15 PM IST at Moqi.
Harmanpreet Singh-led men in blue started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over the hosts China on Sunday, which saw them take the top spot in the points table with three points.
On the other hand, the Japanese side started the 2024 edition of the tournament with a thrilling 5-5 draw against their opponents from the 2021 edition finals and eventual winners South Korea. They are currently in second spot in the points table with one point to their name.
The winner of the match between India and Japan will move to the top of the points table and boost their chances of securing a playoff spot.
Apart from them, the three-time champions Pakistan will also take the field on Monday against South Korea.
India vs Japan head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy
India and Japan have gone toe-to-toe in nine matches so far in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the men in blue leading by a significant margin.
  • Total matches: 9
  • India won: 5
  • Japan won: 2
  • Draw: 2  
When will the India vs Japan match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?
India will take on Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Monday, September 9.
What time will India vs Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 9?
The match between India and Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 1:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 9 in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 9 will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 9 in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 9 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Topics :Asian Men's Hockey Champions TrophyIndian Hockey TeamIndian hockey

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

