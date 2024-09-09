Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: KOR draw PAK 2-2; IND vs JPN at 1;15 PM IST

The Indian men's hockey team will continue their title defence at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy against Japan on Monday, September 9, from 1:15 PM IST at Moqi.

Harmanpreet Singh-led men in blue started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over the hosts China on Sunday, which saw them take the top spot in the points table with three points.

On the other hand, the Japanese side started the 2024 edition of the tournament with a thrilling 5-5 draw against their opponents from the 2021 edition finals and eventual winners South Korea. They are currently in second spot in the points table with one point to their name.

The winner of the match between India and Japan will move to the top of the points table and boost their chances of securing a playoff spot.

Apart from them, the three-time champions Pakistan will also take the field on Monday against South Korea.

India vs Japan head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy

India and Japan have gone toe-to-toe in nine matches so far in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the men in blue leading by a significant margin.

Total matches: 9

9 India won: 5

5 Japan won: 2

2 Draw: 2

When will the India vs Japan match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?

India will take on Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Monday, September 9.

What time will India vs Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 9?

The match between India and Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 1:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 9 in India?

The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 9 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 9 in India?

The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 9 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.