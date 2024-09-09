Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: KOR 1-0 PAK, 3rd QTR; IND vs JPN at 3:30 PM IST
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India will look to cement their top spot in the points table against Japan
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Indian men's hockey team will continue their title defence at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy against Japan on Monday, September 9, from 1:15 PM IST at Moqi.
Harmanpreet Singh-led men in blue started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over the hosts China on Sunday, which saw them take the top spot in the points table with three points.
On the other hand, the Japanese side started the 2024 edition of the tournament with a thrilling 5-5 draw against their opponents from the 2021 edition finals and eventual winners South Korea. They are currently in second spot in the points table with one point to their name.
The winner of the match between India and Japan will move to the top of the points table and boost their chances of securing a playoff spot.
Apart from them, the three-time champions Pakistan will also take the field on Monday against South Korea.
India vs Japan head-to-head in Asian Champions Trophy
India and Japan have gone toe-to-toe in nine matches so far in the Asian Champions Trophy, with the men in blue leading by a significant margin.
- Total matches: 9
- India won: 5
- Japan won: 2
-
Draw: 2
When will the India vs Japan match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?
India will take on Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Monday, September 9.
What time will India vs Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 9?
The match between India and Japan at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 1:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 9 in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 9 will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 9 in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 9 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
11:46 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea in lead after first half
South Korea with the help of 16th minute goal from Jigwang Hyun are leading Pakistan 1-0 after the end of first half.
11:40 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea on top
10", 2nd QTR: Korea is not allowing Pakistani strikers to move freely and are hanging on to thier lead with defensive play.
Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 2nd quarter
11:35 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan unable to convert
5", 2nd quarter: Pakistan is creating chances but are unable to covert them into goal. Also they are one man down after a yellow card.
Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 2nd quarter
11:31 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Korea strikes first
1", 2nd QTR: Korea takes the lead with early strike in second quarter. The 2021 champions now leads 1-0 against Pakistan.
Score: KOR 1-0 PAK, 2nd quarter
11:29 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: KOR vs PAK, 2nd quarter begins
The second quarter of match between Korea and Pakistan is now underway. The scoreline reamins at 0-0.
11:26 AM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches of September 9. The defending champions India will continue their campaign against Japan at 1:15 PM IST while Pakistan will hope secure their first of the season when they take on South Korea at 11 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
