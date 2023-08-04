Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India tops the points table, Pak at 5

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey tournament started yesterday, August 3, in India, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Six teams from Asia are participating in the tournament, namely India, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and the People’s Republic of China. India vs China: India won by 7-2

India is leading the tournament after defeating China last night with a 7-2 margin that placed India at the top of the points table. After losing by such a huge margin, China is placed at the bottom of the table.

South Korea vs Japan: South Korea won by 2-1

The first match of the tournament was played between last year's champions, South Korea and runner-up, Japan, which ended in a score of 2-1. The opening goal was scored by Japan in the sixth minute of the match, but the defending champions bounced back in the game and scored two goals to win the match.

The win puts South Korea in third spot, while Japan is placed at number four.

Malaysia vs Pakistan: Malaysia won by 3-1 In the second match of the Asian Champions Trophy, the three-time winner Pakistan lost against Malaysia by 3-1.

Pakistan struggled throughout the match as they couldn't convert several opportunities – Shahid Abdul missed out on two opportunities, and captain Muhammad Bhutta failed to convert a penalty corner. Even in the second half, Pakistan passed the defence but couldn't score as Malaysia's goalkeeper got the better of them and didn’t let the ball pass.

Consequently, Malaysia emerged as the winning side and managed to place itself at number 2, and Pakistan is in the fifth spot.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Points Table