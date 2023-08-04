India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023, check match details

When will the India vs Japan match begin today? India will play against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey today at 8.30 pm.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan hockey match? Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast Korea vs Japan match in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan hockey match? Sports enthusiasts can watch live streaming of India vs Japan on Fan Code, which has bought the exclusive streaming rights for Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023.
Where will the India and Japan match be played? The India and Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
India and Japan team's squad India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
