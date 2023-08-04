Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023, check match details

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023, check match details

India faces Japan in its second Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match today at 8.30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Indian Hockey team

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Listen to This Article

After defeating China in the first match held last night, Team India is ready to face off against Japan in its second match today, August 4, at 8.30 pm.

Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals each, while Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Akashdeep Singh had one each next to their name.

On the other end, Japan started their Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 campaign on a losing note. Japan lost their first match against South Korea by a 2-1 margin.

Today is a crucial match for Japan, and India will also try to keep the winning momentum continuing in the tournament. 

When will the India vs Japan match begin today?
India will play against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey today at 8.30 pm.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Japan hockey match?
Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast Korea vs Japan match in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan hockey match?
Sports enthusiasts can watch live streaming of India vs Japan on Fan Code, which has bought the exclusive streaming rights for Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023.

Where will the India and Japan match be played?
The India and Japan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India and Japan team's squad
India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

Also Read: Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL


Japan: Japan: Seren Tanaka (Captain), Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Yoshiki Kirishita, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Genki Mitani, Kaito Tanaka, Kosei Kawabe, Takumi Kitagawa, Takashi Yoshikawa.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

