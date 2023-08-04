Home / Sports / Other Sports News / PV Sindhu disappoints again, crashes out of Australian Open 2023

PV Sindhu disappoints again, crashes out of Australian Open 2023

Sindhu has been going through a lean patch since her recovery from an injury, and has repeatedly made early exits in as many as seven of the 12 BWF World Tour events this year.

Press Trust of India Sydney
PV Sindhu has slipped to world number 17th following a series of early exits.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu bowed out of the Australia Open after going down in straight games to USA's world number 12 Beiwen Zhang in the women's singles quarterfinals here on Friday.

Sindhu, who has slipped to world number 17th following a series of early exits, was looking to make her fourth semifinal of the season but found it tough to tame Zhang, losing 12-21 17-21 in 39 minutes in the USD 420,000 super 500 tournament.

In 10 past meetings, Sindhu had won six times against her opponent but she just couldn't get going on Friday against the 33-year-old Chinese-born American Zhang, who showed better control to come up trumps.
 

Sindhu had beaten compatriots Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap in the first two rounds but her loss to Zhang would come as a big disappointment as she heads to the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark to be held from August 21 to 27.

The 2019 world champion, Sindhu has been going through a lean patch since her recovery from an injury, and has repeatedly made early exits in as many as seven of the 12 BWF World Tour events this year.

Early this year, Sindhu had parted ways with Korea's Park Tae-Sang and then briefly worked with SAI coach Vidhi Chaudhary. She is currently training under new coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, the 2003 All England champion.

Among other Indians in fray, HS Prannoy will face top seed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia, while 2021 world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat later in the day.

Also Read

Japan Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag eye season's first Super 750 title

Satwik 'smashes' Guinness world record with fastest badminton hits

PV Sindhu slips to world no. 17, her lowest ranking in over a decade

Canada Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu storm into the semi-finals

Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu loses, makes another first-round exit

Wrestling: Trials for World C'ships likely after WFI officials take charge

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India off to winning start, thrash China 7-2

ACT Hockey 2023 MAL vs PAK: Ashari's twin strike hand Malaysia 3-1 win

Asian Champions Trophy: Korea start title defence with 2-1 win over Japan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India to face China today at 8.30 pm

Topics :PV SindhuBadminton

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story