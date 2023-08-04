Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL

The live telecast of the India vs Japan hockey match will be available on Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
On Day 2 of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy (ACT 2023), Pakistan, Japan and China will look to register their first win at Mayor Radhakrishna Stadium in Chennai today.  India steamrolled China in their first match with Harmanpreet (5th, 8th minutes) and Varun (19th, 30th) converting two penalty corners each for India. At the same time, Sukhjeet Singh (15th), Akashdeep Singh (16th) and Mandeep Singh (40th) were the other goal scorers. Meanwhile, Pakistan failed to convert their energies into goals and went down fighting 1-3 against Malaysia. Korea started their title defence with a 2-1 win over Japan.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today's matches timings, live telecast, live streaming:
 

Which teams will clash in today's 1st match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023?

On August 4, the first hockey match of ACT 2023 will take place between Korea and Pakistan.

What is the match timing of Korea vs Pakistan hockey match?

Korea vs Pakistan hockey match will begin at 4 PM IST. 

Which teams will clash in today's 2nd match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023?

China and Malaysia will clash in today's second game of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023. 

What is the match timing of China vs Malaysia hockey match?

China vs Malaysia hockey match will begin at 6:15 PM IST.

At What time Indian hockey team's match will take place on August 4, 2023?

India vs Japan hockey match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Japan hockey match in India?

The live telecast of India vs Japan hockey match will be available on Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports First. 

How to live stream India vs Japan hockey match in India?

Live streaming of India vs Japan hockey match will be available on Fancode. Fans can watch the full 60 minutes of match by paying Rs 9.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

