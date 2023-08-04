Home / Sports / Other Sports News / ACT Hockey 2023 MAL vs PAK: Ashari's twin strike hand Malaysia 3-1 win

Ashari scored in the 28th and 29th minutes for Malaysia, while Shello Silverius found the net in the 44th minute.

Press Trust of India Chennai
Pakistan's lone goal was scored by Abdul Rehman in the 55th minute.

Firhan Ashari struck twice as Malaysia defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the second game of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

For Malaysia, Ashari scored in the 28th and 29th minutes, while Shello Silverius found the net in the 44th minute.

Pakistan's lone goal was scored by Abdul Rehman in the 55th minute.

The opening quarter happened to be an engaging one, as both the sides came up with a decent number of scoring chances, including a penalty corner each, but failed to convert.

In the following quarter, the match once again witnessed some decent scoring chances from both the teams, including an unsuccessful penalty corner conversion from Malaysia.

However, Malaysia struck on consecutive occasions just two minutes before half-time.

Ashari scored a quick brace in an acrobatic fashion through field strikes to put his side in the driver's seat as the teams headed into the half-way break.

After the restart, Pakistan continued to find ways to penetrate and score, coming close on some occasions but failed to find the back of the net.

Also, the physical gameplay from both the sides made things difficult for the Men in Green, resulting in several injury stoppages.

Nevertheless, a minute before the third quarter ended, Malaysia tripled their lead, as Silverius comfortably tapped the ball in past Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain.

Faisal Saari beautifully created the scoring chance for Malaysia as he seamlessly ran with the ball all alone from the right flank despite a Pakistani defender chasing, before beautifully passing it to an unmarked Silveius, who completed the formality.

As the final quarter went underway, Pakistan earned a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute. However, Abdul Rana's effort was denied by the Malaysian goalkeeper Muhajir Abdu, who moved to his right to make the save.

The Men in Green eventually got a consolation goal in the 55Rehman scoring from a field effort.

