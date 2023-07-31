International hockey is back in India with the country hosting the Asian Champions Trophy, starting August 3, for the first time in tournament history. In the seventh edition of the continental tournament, six teams will eye glory with Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium hosting the first major event since 2007. Teams in Asian Champions Trophy1. China2. India3. Japan4. Korea5. Malaysia6. PakistanAsian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 formatIn the 7th edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, six teams will play against each other once. A total of 15 matches will take place in the league stage. The top four teams after 15 matches will qualify for the semifinals. The winner of the two semifinals will clash in the final on August 12.The bottom two teams in league stages will play 5th and 6th place playoffs match while losing sides in the semis will play for 3rd and 4th spot. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 full scheduleAsian Hockey Champions Trophy full scheduleMatchesDate Timing (IST)S Korea vs Japan3-Aug4:00 PMMalaysia vs Pakistan3-Aug6:15 PMIndia vs China3-Aug8:30 PMS Korea vs Pakistan4-Aug4:00 PMChina vs Malaysia4-Aug6:15 PMIndia vs Japan4-Aug8:30 PMChina vs S Korea6-Aug4:00 PMPakistan vs Japan6-Aug6:15 PMMalaysia vs India6-Aug8:30 PMJapan vs Malaysia7-Aug4:00 PMPakistan vs China7-Aug6:15 PMS Korea vs India7-Aug8:30 PMJapan vs China9-Aug4:00 PMMalaysia vs S Korea9-Aug6:15 PMIndia vs Pakistan9-Aug8:30 PM5th/6th place match11-Aug3:30 PMSemifinal 111-Aug6:00 PMSemifinal 211-Aug8:30 PM3rd/4th place match12-Aug6:00 PMFinal12-Aug8:30 PMAsian Champions Trophy 2023 ticketsThe tickets for the continental tournament are available at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023. Tickets price for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023: Gate numbersStandsTicket price3East Stand - Block ARs 4003East Stand - Block BRs 4004South Stand - Block ARs 3004South Stand - Block BRs 300History of the Asian Champions TrophyAsian Hockey Champions Trophy was first started as a women's teams competition in 2010. After the success of the women's Asian Champions Trophy, the men's competition was held in 2011 with six top teams in the continent. Till 2013, the Asian Champions Trophy was an annual affair. However, from 2016 onwards, the tournament was staged every two years. The 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India and Pakistan have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice, sharing the trophy in 2018. South Korea are the defending champions after they defeated Japan in the final 2021 edition.Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 live streaming, telecast in IndiaWhen will Asian Champions Trophy begin?Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will kick start on Thursday (August 3, 2023).What is the venue of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023?Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium to host the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023.Will Pakistan participate in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?Yes, the Pakistan hockey team will participate in Asian Champions Trophy. They also got the NOC from the Pakistan government to participate in the continental tournament. When India vs Pakistan hockey match will take place in Asian Champions Trophy.In the Asian Champions Trophy, the India vs Pakistan match will take place on August 9 at 8:30 PM IST.How to watch the live telecast of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India?Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to live telecast the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 matches.How to live stream Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in India?Disney+Hotstar will live stream Asian Champions Trophy matches in India.