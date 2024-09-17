Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy: Full list of winners and runner-ups

Indian men's hockey team registered their record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy, when they defeated China 1-0 in the final of the 2024 edition of the tournament on September 17 (Tuesday).





Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy History

India hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh was expected to win the match against hosts China . However, China displayed a brilliant display of hockey and denied India to score their first goal. It was only in the fourth quarter that Jugraj Singh trapped from cross captain Harmanpreet Singh and scored his first field goal in hockey. And put his team upfront and eventually won the game.With five titles, India have won most Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy. Pakistan are at the second spot with three titles, including one shared with India.

The first edition of the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy was played in 2011. India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and China participated in the inaugural tournament.

India emerged as the inaugural winners of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, with Rajpal Singh leading the team. In the 2011 final, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in an intense match that ended with a penalty shoot-out.

Pakistan won the next edition in 2012, defeating the defending champions India, and added another memorable chapter to the epic sporting rivalry between the two nations.

The men's title continued to shift back and forth between the two Asian heavyweights until South Korea broke the trend in 2021.

Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy winners and runner-ups list Year Winner Runner-up 2024 India China 2023 India Malaysia 2021 South Korea Japan 2018 India and Pakistan (joint winners) - 2016 India Pakistan 2013 Pakistan Japan 2012 Pakistan India 2011 India Pakistan